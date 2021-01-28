#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
615 contacts of Bontoc variant cases reached
These individuals are considered the “first, second and third generation contacts” of the 12 cases in Bontoc, Mountain Province, the DOH said.
STAR/File

615 contacts of Bontoc variant cases reached

Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - January 28, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has reached 615 contacts of 12 persons infected with the new COVID-19 variant in Bontoc, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reported yesterday.

These individuals are considered the “first, second and third generation contacts” of the 12 cases in Bontoc, Mountain Province, the DOH said.

“They have reviewed the triaging system in Cordillera Administrative Region and they were able to find eight overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who arrived in the area. We are waiting for the results of the swab tests of these people so we can possibly know where the infections came from,” she said at a press briefing.

Details about the eight OFWs were not immediately available.

The DOH also noted recording higher deaths in the past weeks after coordinating with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), as deaths on the department’s COVID-19 case bulletin may not be the actual figures occurring in a certain period.

“If you noticed in the past weeks, we have been tallying a high number of deaths. But we would like to explain that the actual deaths would only be a certain percentage of it. Soon, it will already stabilize and you will again see the actual number of deaths,” she added.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. announced that arriving passengers will be quarantined and subjected to swab testing on the fifth day of their arrival effective Feb. 1.

“Unless the passenger exhibits symptoms at an earlier date while in quarantine, reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test shall be conducted on the fifth day from date of arrival in the Philippines,” the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) said in its Resolution No. 96.

“If the swab test yields a negative result, the passenger shall be endorsed to their local government units of destination who shall then coordinate transfer of said passenger from quarantine facility to the local government unit (LGU),” Roque said.

Last Tuesday evening, the IATF included Czech Republic in the list of areas with travel restrictions to curb the new COVID-19 variants.

“Relative to the detection of the UK variant, the Office of the President, through the Office of the Executive Secretary, prohibits the entry to the Philippines of foreign passengers coming from or who have been to the Czech Republic within 14 days immediately preceding arrival in the Philippines effective today (Thursday, Manila time until Jan. 31, 2021),” Roque said.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) also issued its own advisory. “We have received a directive expanding the travel restrictions to include aliens coming from the Czech Republic, or those who have been there within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines. This will take effect 0001H of January 28, until the end of the month,” BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

President Duterte earlier ordered travel restrictions of all foreign travelers coming from Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Switzerland France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, the United States, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan and Brazil.

The country has issued travel restrictions to all foreigners coming from China, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg and Oman after the new strain of COVID-19 was reported in these countries.

Shorter quarantine

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) gave assurance that returning OFWs would have enough accommodations, even with the new testing policy for returning Filipinos.

“No problem. Even before when they are required to undergo quarantine for 14 days, we have sufficient accommodation. The quarantine period was shortened so we have more accommodations available,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said at a virtual briefing yesterday.

Bello further gave assurances that the government has sufficient budget to pay for the repatriation and accommodation of Filipino workers returning from abroad this year. Since the pandemic started, the government has repatriated about 420,000 displaced OFWs. – Christina Mendez, Rudy Santos, Mayen Jaymalin

COVID-19 VARIANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 518,407 with 2,245 new infections
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 518,407 with 2,245 new infections
9 hours ago
The Department of Health on Wednesday logged 2,245 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 518,407.
Headlines
fbfb
House may vote on ABS-CBN franchise in plenary next week
House may vote on ABS-CBN franchise in plenary next week
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
The House of Representatives may finally vote on ABS-CBN’s franchise in plenary, six months after a House panel rejected...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines protests new China coast guard law
Philippines protests new China coast guard law
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
(Updated 5:52 p.m.) After saying it's "none of our business," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he fired a...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF issues new testing, quarantine protocols for arriving passengers
IATF issues new testing, quarantine protocols for arriving passengers
13 hours ago
The new testing and quarantine protocols covers all passengers regardless of origin and will take effect on February 1.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says Cirilito Sobejana is next AFP chief
Palace says Cirilito Sobejana is next AFP chief
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
A Mindanao veteran and medal of valor awardee will be the next chief of the 140,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippin...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Private sector eyes Moderna vaccines
Private sector eyes Moderna vaccines
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Following the agreement to purchase COVID-19 vaccines developed by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, private sector...
Headlines
fbfb
Tax relief for medical frontliners OK&rsquo;d
Tax relief for medical frontliners OK’d
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives has approved a measure providing income tax relief for medical frontliners in the nation’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to impose price caps on pork, chicken
Duterte to impose price caps on pork, chicken
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte is expected to issue anytime now an executive order imposing price caps on pork, chicken and possibly other...
Headlines
fbfb
Duque: COVID-19 vaccine shot in buttocks possible
Duque: COVID-19 vaccine shot in buttocks possible
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III yesterday assured the public that injecting COVID-19 vaccines in the buttocks, just like...
Headlines
fbfb
Law experts caution on lifting economic safeguards
Law experts caution on lifting economic safeguards
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
At the start of Charter change hearings at the Senate, constitutional law experts yesterday warned that lifting foreign ownership...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with