LIVE: House hearing on COVID-19 vaccination plans

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives committee on health on will hold its own inquiry into the government's vaccination plan against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than half a million in the country.

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco earlier instructed the House panel to look into the National COVID-19 Vaccine Roadmap and the efficacy of the jabs that will be administered in the Philippines.

“Our goal is to make sure that every Filipino will have access to safe and effective vaccine, which is currently the best way for us to beat the virus and move forward,” Velasco said.

Rep. Helen Tan (Quezon), health committee chair, said the hearing will focus on the cost of purchased vaccines and their availability for purchase to households.

Noting that Sinovac's vaccine is cheaper in Indonesia compared to the reported cost in the Philippines, Tan said they should ensure whether the vaccines will be cost-efficient, safe and effective.

“The mass vaccination is a huge undertaking by the Executive Department. We hope to provide concerned government agencies a platform to present to the people their roadmap for this endeavor,” Tan said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. — also vaccine czar and concurrently presidential peace adviser — and a list of health experts from the public and private sectors are expected to attend the virtual hearing.

Watch the House inquiry LIVE, which will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2020.