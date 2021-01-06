#VACCINEWATCHPH
Manny Pacquiao
AFP/File photo
Manny Pacquiao offers reward for capture of suspects in death of flight attendant
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 8:27am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao is offering a sizeable reward to aid the capture of the suspects in the alleged rape-slay of a young flight attendant.

The boxing legend announced a P500,000 purse to anyone who will be able to apprehend those still at large in the death of Christine Dacera.

"Magbibigay ako ng P500,000 doon sa makakahuli ng mga gumawa," said Pacquiao in an interview with radio station DZRH.

Several men have already been slapped with a provisional charge of rape with homicide for Dacera's death but most remain at large.

The flight attendant was found in a hotel room where she celebrated New Year's eve with some friends then was later declared dead at the hospital.

Pacquiao said that he personally knows the family of the deceased who are also from General Santos City. He even said that he had met Dacera before.

With the outrage sparked by the crime, the reigning WBA (Super) welterweight titlist renewed his call to reinstate the death penalty which, according to the Senator, should cover rape with murder.

"Ang apela ko na bigyan ng considerasyon yung apela natin, yung bill natin, na nawa'y maintindihan na yunng batas na ito ay hindi lang para sa isa, lahat tayo na nandito. Kailangan ng ating gobyerno ng bahay ng isang pamalo na matindi," he said.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila's police chief on Tuesday said the death of Dacera could not yet be considered as solved, despite premature claim by PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas.

"Kung sinabi mo nang na-solve, dapat may klaro kung sino 'yung na-rape, sino ba talaga 'yung nang-rape, kung mayroon bang rape o ano ba talaga ang cause ng pagkamatay," NCRPO chief BGen. Vicente Danao Jr. said. — with report from Christian Deiparine

