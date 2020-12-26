#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PNP's COVID-19 cases rise to 8,844 as another cop breaks quarantine rules on Christmas
File photo shows police officers in formation.
The STAR/File photo
PNP's COVID-19 cases rise to 8,844 as another cop breaks quarantine rules on Christmas
(Philstar.com) - December 26, 2020 - 12:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Another 23 cops contracted novel coronavirus on Christmas day, bringing the national police's caseload to 8,844.

Of the total number of cases among police, 309 — or 3.49% — are marked active per the Philippine National Police's Friday night tally.

The PNP also announced 33 new recoveries among its ranks, bringing the total number of cops who have beat the virus to 8,508 or 96.2%.

Deaths remain unchanged at 27 — 0.30% — with no new fatalities reported.

The bulk of Saturday's new cases were reported from the PNP's regional offices which accounted for 19 additional infections in total. The other four patients are from the agency's national support units.

Another cop flouts quarantine rules

Over most of the year, the PNP gained notoriety for its strict — often slammed as harsh — implementation of community quarantine guidelines.

It has also garnered criticism over the fact that police themselves, including current top cop Debold Sinas of mañanita fame, have been caught flouting these very same rules.

READ: Hitting quarantine violators with sticks ‘not the best way to address pandemic’ — CHR | 'Why me?': Roque laments coverage of him at mass gathering

Amid the holiday season, another PNP violator was reported by the the Department of Interior and Local Government even as the public has been asked to make several sacrifices to curb the predicted spike in cases including foregoing family reunions in favor of meeting virtually instead.

The latest violator was named by DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya as PCpl. Randy Baltero who reportedly organized a gathering along Labrador Street, Olongapo City with no face mask or face shield — all while flouting social distancing rules.

Malaya told state-run PTV on Saturday that an investigation will be launched into the incident and that charges will be filed against Baltero.

"The position of the DILG is: How will we get the Filipino people to obey if our own authorities are not following these [community quarantine] protocols?" he said in Filipino . — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senators: 50% Sinovac efficacy unacceptable
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Senators strongly warned yesterday the government against risking the lives of Filipinos and procuring China’s Sinovac...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte set to veto items in ’21 budget
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
President Duterte will be vetoing some portions of the P4.5-trillion national budget for 2021, which he will be signing on...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov’t hit over preference for Sinovac’s ‘pasang-awa’ vaccine
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
(Updated) Some opposition lawmakers are questioning the government’s continued preference for Sinovac Biotech’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte calls for emergency meet on new COVID-19 strain
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
Due to the serious threat of a new strain of coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom, President Duterte is set to consult...
Headlines
fbfb
CPP-NPA designated as terrorist group
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Earthshaking Christmas
By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Light railway and train operations in Metro Manila briefly stopped and people attending Christmas morning mass in Calatagan,...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP: Christmas celebration generally peaceful
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The celebration of Christmas nationwide was generally peaceful, the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
Apart from COVID-19, Philippines suffered slew of disasters
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Amid the COVID-19 pan­demic, the Philippines was not spared from a slew of natural calamities that affected over nine...
Headlines
fbfb
Pope sends Christmas greetings to Pinoys
By Robertson Ramirez | 14 hours ago
Archbishop Charles John Brown pre­sided over his first Christmas Day mass as apostolic nuncio to the Philippines at the...
Headlines
fbfb
1,885 new COVID-19 cases push total to 467,601
22 hours ago
(Updated 4:16 p.m.) The Department of Health recorded 1,885 new coronavirus infections on Christmas day, the highest in a...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with