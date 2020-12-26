PNP's COVID-19 cases rise to 8,844 as another cop breaks quarantine rules on Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — Another 23 cops contracted novel coronavirus on Christmas day, bringing the national police's caseload to 8,844.

Of the total number of cases among police, 309 — or 3.49% — are marked active per the Philippine National Police's Friday night tally.

The PNP also announced 33 new recoveries among its ranks, bringing the total number of cops who have beat the virus to 8,508 or 96.2%.

Deaths remain unchanged at 27 — 0.30% — with no new fatalities reported.

The bulk of Saturday's new cases were reported from the PNP's regional offices which accounted for 19 additional infections in total. The other four patients are from the agency's national support units.

Another cop flouts quarantine rules

Over most of the year, the PNP gained notoriety for its strict — often slammed as harsh — implementation of community quarantine guidelines.

It has also garnered criticism over the fact that police themselves, including current top cop Debold Sinas of mañanita fame, have been caught flouting these very same rules.

READ: Hitting quarantine violators with sticks ‘not the best way to address pandemic’ — CHR | 'Why me?': Roque laments coverage of him at mass gathering

Amid the holiday season, another PNP violator was reported by the the Department of Interior and Local Government even as the public has been asked to make several sacrifices to curb the predicted spike in cases including foregoing family reunions in favor of meeting virtually instead.

The latest violator was named by DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya as PCpl. Randy Baltero who reportedly organized a gathering along Labrador Street, Olongapo City with no face mask or face shield — all while flouting social distancing rules.

Malaya told state-run PTV on Saturday that an investigation will be launched into the incident and that charges will be filed against Baltero.

"The position of the DILG is: How will we get the Filipino people to obey if our own authorities are not following these [community quarantine] protocols?" he said in Filipino . — Bella Perez-Rubio