CSC honors fallen COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has paid tribute to government frontliners who perished in the country’s battle against the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

“It is heartbreaking to lose many public servant heroes in the nation’s fight against COVID-19, but please know that the Civil Service Commission joins the bereaved families in honoring these civil servants they who put their lives on the line to save as many Filipinos as they can in performing their duties,” CSC chairperson Alicia dela Rosa-Bala said in a yearend video message posted on the CSC Facebook page.

“Tunay kayong mga lingkod bayani (You are true servant-heroes),” Bala added.

Lingkod Bayani is a term frequently used by the CSC to refer to government workers who exhibit heroic qualities “by going above and beyond their duty.”

Bala also lauded all state workers “for striving to rise above the challenges brought by the pandemic.”

She added: “2020 has been a tough year for all of us, but your unwavering dedication to serve the Filipino people amid adversities has given us inspiration, hope, and faith in God and in humanity. Taos-puso ang pasasalamat at saludo namin sa inyo, mga lingkod bayan (Our heartfelt gratitude and salute to all of you, public servants)!”

As of Aug. 14, CSC records showed a total of 21,103 government employees were infected with COVID-19, with the National Capital Region recording the highest cases (13,430). The figure, however, did not include the number of deaths.

‘Apat Dapat’

Meanwhile, in a press statement, Bala reminded government workers to continue observing proper health protocols during the holiday season.

“While it will be difficult to forgo long-held traditions, let us remember that we are still in the middle of a public health crisis,” she said.

Bala echoed the call of the Health Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19 (HPAAC) to observe “Apat Dapat” protocol if gatherings cannot be completely avoided.

APAT is an acronym that stands for air circulation, physical distancing, always wear a face mask and face shield, and time.

The HPAAC said that during holiday gatherings, the public must ensure that there is good air circulation in the room, thus outdoor and open-air venues are preferred. The HPAAC said the attendees must also maintain distance of at least one meter away from each other. The attendees must wear face mask and face shield at all times, and lastly, the interaction time should be limited to 30 minutes or less.

The HPAA had earlier advised that at the very least, three out of these four guidelines should be met during holiday gatherings.

“We hope to see our civil servants welcoming the new year reinvigorated and with a healthy body and mind so we can serve the Filipino public at our best,” Bala said.