#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Christmas ceasefire now impossible, CPP says
The New People's Army marked its 51st anniversary on March 29, 2020.
Photo courtesy of Visayas Today/Nonoy Espina
Christmas ceasefire now impossible, CPP says
(Philstar.com) - December 16, 2020 - 11:45am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:27 p.m.) — Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s prior announcement that there will be no ceasefire with the Reds “ever again”, the Communist Party of the Philippines on Wednesday said its armed units can launch tactical offensives over the holidays.

In a statement on Wednesday, the CPP said they and revolutionary forces extend their solidarity with the Filipino people for the holidays as well as their upcoming 52nd anniversary on December 26.

“The Duterte regime’s relentless state terrorist attacks and horrific anticommunist onslaught against the people, however make impossible a joyful holiday celebration this year,” said the CPP.

This comes after Duterte himself declared that there will be no ceasefire “ever again” with the Reds under his term. “For all intents and purposes, the ceasefire is dead. It’s gone,” he said in a public address that aired on December 7.

The CPP said it are ordering its armed wing, the New Peoples’ Army to “defend the masses and themselves against the attacks of the [Armed Forces of the Philippines].”

It added: “They can carry out tactical offensives especially against attacking troops of the enemy, particularly those who have perpetrated massacres and extrajudicial killings and who are notorious for grave abuses and violations of human rights.”

The CPP also accused Duterte of ignoring appeals for a ceasefire, noting “night-time barging in of armed soldiers into their homes, from the initimidation and threats to force the masses to ‘surrender’ from the massacres, killings, abductions, arrests and torture, the bombings and the portending fly overs of drones.”

“In the face of the vicious attacks by Duterte’s military and police forces both in the cities and the countryside, the CPP Central Committee is forced to dispense with the traditional holiday ceasefire this year,” it added.

'First time since Arroyo administration'

The government declared a ceasefire in March at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, citing the need to focus resources in addressing the pandemic. Communist rebels reciprocated the truce, heeding the call of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres for a global ceasefire amid the pandemic.

The truce, which was once again marred by both sides accusing each other of violations, ended in April.

Marco Valbuena, CPP information officer, said this is the first time since the Arroyo administration that the rebels have not declared a ceasefire. The last time, Valbuena said, "was during the time of Arroyo in the face of hundreds of extrajudicial killings against activists in both cities and rural areas."

Historically, both sides have declared unilateral ceasefires, where they halt offensive operations over the Christmas holidays. Both have also accused the other of conducting operations despite the supposed ceasefire. 

The AFP early in December said they are also not recommending holiday truce, accusing the communist rebels of insincerity and unfaithfulness to previous ceasefire declarations. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Xave Gregorio

CEASEFIRE COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PHILIPPINES NEW PEOPLES ARMY RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Somebody dropped the ball’
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
The country was assured of getting 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer by January until “somebody dropped...
Headlines
fbfb
ICC sees crimes against humanity in Philippines drug war
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has found “reasonable basis” to believe that crimes against humanity were...
Headlines
fbfb
Provincial point-to-point buses get nod from IATF
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The Duterte administration has allowed provincial buses in point-to-point routes to resume operations as the government continues...
Headlines
fbfb
Plantation Bay's resident shareholder quits after harsh response to mother of child with autism
By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
Cebu resort shareholder Manny Gonzalez who recently made headlines for alleged poor handling of a guest complaint on Tuesday...
Headlines
fbfb
MIAA revokes Megawide’s OPS for NAIA rehab
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
The rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, suffered another blow as the Manila International Airport Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Two Filipinos win at inaugural Noam Chomsky awards for transnational research
1 hour ago
The Society of Transnational Academic Researchers (STAR) Scholars Network gives out the awards yearly "for distinctive contributions...
Headlines
fbfb
Christmas ceasefire now impossible, CPP says
1 hour ago
“In the face of the vicious attacks by Duterte’s military and police forces both in the cities and the countryside,...
Headlines
fbfb
House probe sought into 'search warrant factory’ judge
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc is calling on the House justice committee to conduct a probe into the allegedly irregular issuance of search...
Headlines
fbfb
Magnitude 6.2 quake rocks Sarangani
4 hours ago
The quake, tectonic in origin, hit 11 kilometers east of Alabel town at 7:22 a.m. It had a depth of focus 54 kilometers.
Headlines
fbfb
Senate extends 2020 GAA, Bayanihan 2 validity
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Senate yesterday approved the extension of the validity of the 2020 General Appropriations Act and the Bayanihan to Recover...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with