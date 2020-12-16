#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Magnitude 6.2 quake rocks Sarangani
The quake hit 11 kilometers east of Alabel town at 7:22 a.m.
Phivolcs
Magnitude 6.2 quake rocks Sarangani
(Philstar.com) - December 16, 2020 - 8:38am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:06 a.m.)  — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the waters off Davao Occidental Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. 

Phivolcs reported the earthquake, which happened at 7:22 a.m., had an initial measurement of magnitude 6.1.

The agency also revised the quake’s epicenter to 86 kilometers southeast of Sarangani town in Davao Occidental from 11 kilometers east of Alabel town in Sarangani provice. 

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 16 kilometers. 

The quake was felt at Intensity V (strong) in General Santos City, South Cotabato and Intensity IV (moderately strong) in towns of Kiamba, Alabel, Maasim, Glan, Malungon and Malapatan in Sarangani province, Lebak in Sultan Kudarat, and towns of Tampakan and Tupi in South Cotabato. 

A “weak” Intensity III was felt in Maitum in Sarangani, Cotabato City in Maguindanao, Davao City, Kidapawan City in Northern Cotabato, and towns of Tantangan and Santo Nino in South Cotabato. Intensity II (slightly felt) was experienced in Columbio and Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat, Magpet in North Cotabato, while Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) in Zamboanga City. 

Meanwhile, the following instrumental intensities were recorded in these areas:

•    Intensity V (strong): General Santos City
•    Intensity IV (moderately strong): Kiamba, Sarangani; Tupi and Koronadal City, South Cotabato
•    Intensity III (weak): Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; Kidapawan City, North Cotabato

State seismologists warned that aftershocks and damage are expected from the earthquake. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

EARTHQUAKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Provincial point-to-point buses get nod from IATF
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The Duterte administration has allowed provincial buses in point-to-point routes to resume operations as the government continues...
Headlines
fbfb
Plantation Bay's resident shareholder quits after harsh response to mother of child with autism
By Rosette Adel | 19 hours ago
Cebu resort shareholder Manny Gonzalez who recently made headlines for alleged poor handling of a guest complaint on Tuesday...
Headlines
fbfb
MIAA revokes Megawide’s OPS for NAIA rehab
By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
The rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, suffered another blow as the Manila International Airport Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
National ID may hasten vaccine distribution
By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
A lawmaker yesterday pushed for the immediate implementation of the national ID system in preparation for the COVID-19 vaccination...
Headlines
fbfb
Government orders wearing of face shields in public places
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
To prevent a possible surge in COVID-19 infections during the Christmas season, the government has ordered the mandatory wearing...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Magnitude 6.2 quake rocks Sarangani
1 hour ago
The quake, tectonic in origin, hit 11 kilometers east of Alabel town at 7:22 a.m. It had a depth of focus 54 kilometers.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, Japan PM reaffirm commitment to broader ties
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Duterte thanked Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide for Tokyo’s support for Manila’s COVID-19 response...
Headlines
fbfb
WHO: Santa ‘immune’ to COVID -19
10 hours ago
The pandemic need not deter Santa from traveling the world and handing out gifts this coming Christmas because he is immune...
Headlines
fbfb
11,000 domestic tourists to benefit from subsidized swab test
10 hours ago
Around 11,000 domestic tourists will benefit from subsidized reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction or swab tests...
Headlines
fbfb
Government urged: Conduct massive info drive on vaccine roadmap
December 16, 2020 - 12:00am
To boost public confidence and awareness on the COVID-19 vaccine roadmap, Sen. Bong Go has urged the national government to conduct a massive information campaign to educate the public on the ongoing process that...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with