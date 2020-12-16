Magnitude 6.2 quake rocks Sarangani

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:06 a.m.) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the waters off Davao Occidental Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Phivolcs reported the earthquake, which happened at 7:22 a.m., had an initial measurement of magnitude 6.1.

The agency also revised the quake’s epicenter to 86 kilometers southeast of Sarangani town in Davao Occidental from 11 kilometers east of Alabel town in Sarangani provice.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 16 kilometers.

The quake was felt at Intensity V (strong) in General Santos City, South Cotabato and Intensity IV (moderately strong) in towns of Kiamba, Alabel, Maasim, Glan, Malungon and Malapatan in Sarangani province, Lebak in Sultan Kudarat, and towns of Tampakan and Tupi in South Cotabato.

A “weak” Intensity III was felt in Maitum in Sarangani, Cotabato City in Maguindanao, Davao City, Kidapawan City in Northern Cotabato, and towns of Tantangan and Santo Nino in South Cotabato. Intensity II (slightly felt) was experienced in Columbio and Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat, Magpet in North Cotabato, while Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) in Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, the following instrumental intensities were recorded in these areas:

• Intensity V (strong): General Santos City

• Intensity IV (moderately strong): Kiamba, Sarangani; Tupi and Koronadal City, South Cotabato

• Intensity III (weak): Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; Kidapawan City, North Cotabato

State seismologists warned that aftershocks and damage are expected from the earthquake. — Gaea Katreena Cabico