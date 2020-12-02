House eyes vaccination of solons, employees against COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives is eyeing to inoculate lawmakers and employees against the coronavirus once a vaccine becomes available.

House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza told a news conference on Wednesday that procuring a coronavirus vaccine for House members and employees once it becomes available is one of the “top priorities” of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

The government lists employees of national government agencies and local government units as the seventh group which would be prioritized for the coronavirus vaccine, following frontline health workers, poor senior citizens, remaining senior citizens, remaining poor population, uniformed personnel, and teachers and school workers.

Mendoza disclosed the plan a day after he announced that 98 people, including lawmakers and staffers, tested positive for coronavirus following a mass testing drive involving some 2,000 people working in the chamber.

The number is on top of the 93 House lawmakers and employees who previously tested positive for the virus.

'No outbreak at House'

Despite the large number of people who turned out positive, Mendoza said there is no coronavirus outbreak in the House as the lawmakers and employees contracted the virus from their communities and not while working at the chamber.

He added that there is no need to close down the House as safety protocols are in place and that spaces in the chamber are regularly disinfected.

He said that another round of testing among lawmakers and employees would be conducted in January just before session resumes following Congress’ break for the holidays.

The Philippines, through the efforts of around 30 private companies, has so far secured 2.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, which according to the British-Swedish drugmaker is 70% effective on average.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., also presidential peace advisor, has said that the country is also in talks with other drugmakers for the possible procurement of their coronavirus vaccine candidates.