COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad breach 11,600 with over 70 new cases

MANILA, Philippines — Another 73 overseas Filipinos contracted coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday night.

"The reported increase is due to belated reports owing to privacy concerns in one country in Europe," a bulletin from the agency read. In addition to Europe, DFA said new COVID-19 infections were also recorded among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific.

These new cases push the total number of Filipinos confirmed to have contracted the virus abroad past a grim 11,600.

Of the total 11,665 migrant Filipinos sickened with COVID-19, the DFA said 3,332 are still undergoing treatment.

Another 7,497 have recovered or have been discharged after one new recovery was reported by the DFA on Friday.

Two new deaths announced in the same bulletin brought the total number of fatalities to 836.

All new recoveries and deaths in its latest bulletin were recorded in the Middle East as well as Asia and the Pacific, DFA said.

It added that Filipinos across a total 82 countries and territories have contracted coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 caseload has risen to a staggering 425,918 and 8,255 have died.

— Bella Perez-Rubio