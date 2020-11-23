#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Groups file complaint vs PhilHealth exec over lap dance during birthday bash
The complaint was received by Atty. Dennis Mosquera, Regional Director ng Region IV-B (4th from right), and investigator (seated). Also present was CHR Gender Equality and Women’s Human Rights Coordinator Atty. Twyla Rubin (3rd from right).
Handout
Groups file complaint vs PhilHealth exec over lap dance during birthday bash
(Philstar.com) - November 23, 2020 - 7:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Women and labor organizations filed a complaint before the Commission on Human Rights against an official of the state-run health insurer who allegedly received a lap dance inside his office during his birthday celebration

Eight groups asked the CHR to investigate Philippine Health Insurance Corp. Vice President Paolo Johann Perez and employees of the agency’s Calabarzon office. A report of the Senate blue ribbon committee in August found that Perez received a “gift” from his staff—a “girl” in her underwear who danced and gyrated provocatively in front of Perez.

The complainants alleged that Perez and several regional office employees violated Republic Act 9710 or the Magna Carta of Women. CHR, as the country’s gender and development ombud, is responsible for investigation and complaints of discrimination and violations of rights under the Magna Carta of Women.

They stressed that the purchase of a woman by PhilHealth employees and the condonation of such act by Perez fundamentally illustrates that “women as a group can be treated as commodities who can be bought and used as entertainment for sexual pleasure.”

“In this instance as in many normalized instances of treating women as gifts to men and their portrayal as always sexually available to men, women’s rights to be treated equal in dignity is violated,” Jean Enriquez, Coalition Against Trafficking in Women-Asia Pacific, said in a release.

“Women and girls are reluctant to report sexual violence because of fear of being blamed since public officials normalize sexual objectification,” Ana Maria Nemenzo, Women Health Philippines national coordinator, also said.

Violation of RA 6713

The PhilHealth official and employees also violated RA 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, the groups said. RA 6713 states that public officials and employees shall discharge their duties with utmost responsibility, integrity, competence and loyalty, act with patriotism and justice, lead modest lives, and uphold public interest over personal interest.

“RA 6713 also states that government resources and powers of their respective offices must be employed and used efficiently, honestly and economically, thus the use of PhilHealth office to display utter disregard for women’s rights should be accounted for,” said Judy Ann Chan Miranda, secretary general of Partido Manggagawa.

Other complainants were Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa, Pambansang Koalisyon ng Kababaihan sa Kanayunan, Center for Migrant Advocacy, and the Foundation for Media Alternatives.

The world will commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

MAGNA CARTA OF WOMEN PHILIPPINE HEALTH INSURANCE CORPORATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trump's promise: US turns over weapons to Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the latest donation fulfills the promise that US President Donald Trump...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines highly trusts Russian COVID-19 vaccine – survey
By Pia Lee Brago | 20 hours ago
The strongest indicator of trust in Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was recorded in six countries, including the...
Headlines
fbfb
11 years and a historic ruling later: Ampatuan massacre kin's fight for justice not over
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 days ago
Eleven years and one historic ruling later, the families of the victims of the Ampatuan massacre in 2009, where 58 people...
Headlines
fbfb
RSA apologizes for Skyway mishap
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Tycoon Ramon Ang, president and chief operating officer of San Miguel Corp, apologized yesterday to the victims of the freak...
Headlines
fbfb
After fresh VFA extension, US reaffirms commitment to Philippines' rights in WPS
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
"We stand with the Philippines in protecting your sovereign rights, your offshore resources and all of those rights that are...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace: Government-paid COVID-19 vaccination won't be mandatory
By Alexis Romero | 27 minutes ago
While the Philippine government wants everyone to have access to COVID-19 vaccines, immunization won't be mandatory as only...
Headlines
fbfb
Hazard pay to health workers should be released before year-end — Recto
56 minutes ago
A Senate leader on Monday called on the Duterte administration to settle the issue of unreleased hazard pay and other allowances...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace confident Ampatuan massacre suspects will be arrested
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque noted that while members of the Ampatuan clan are now behind bars, other suspects are still...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG orders crack down on illegal logging, calls for planting of trees
1 hour ago
“The flooding brought by Typhoon Ulysses is a harsh reminder that we are failing at doing our level best to protect...
Headlines
fbfb
For kin of 58th Ampatuan massacre victim, quest for justice still continues
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Ma. Reynafe Castillo, Momay’s daughter, stressed Monday that the fight to recognizing his father as the 58th victim...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with