US security adviser, Locsin meet today
PCOO
US security adviser, Locsin meet today
Pia Lee Brago (The Philippine Star) - November 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien will discuss regional security cooperation and lead the ceremonial turnover of defense articles to the Philippines today, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

This turnover of defense articles, it added, is a “testament to the enduring alliance, partnership and friendship between the two countries.”

The White House announced last week O’Brien’s visit to the Philippines and Vietnam as well as to countries that share US concern over China’s increasingly assertive behavior and extensive maritime claims in Asia.

Tweets from the White House National Security Council said O’Brien would also meet Philippine and Vietnam leaders “to reaffirm the strength of our bilateral relationships and to discuss regional security cooperation.”

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and O’Brien will deliver their respective statements during the turnover ceremony at the DFA.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon and Armed Forces chief of staff Gilbert Gapay will attend the ceremonial turnover of defense articles.

