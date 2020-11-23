#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Government sets SRP for beef, vegetables
Agriculture Secretary William Dar over the weekend issued the administrative circular to place more basic commodities in wet markets and supermarkets under the SRP list to protect the consuming public from abnormal price increases.
STAR/ File
Government sets SRP for beef, vegetables
(The Philippine Star) - November 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture has included new food items in its suggested retail price (SRP) list following the spike in prices of basic commodities due to the recent consecutive typhoons that hit the country.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar over the weekend issued the administrative circular to place more basic commodities in wet markets and supermarkets under the SRP list to protect the consuming public from abnormal price increases.

The SRP list now includes beef as well as lowland and highland vegetables.

“In order not to aggravate the current difficulties of Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and the series of calamities, there is a need to manage prices for basic necessities in the market,” Dar said.

The imposition of SRP is in line with the Price Act, which aims to ensure the availability of basic and prime commodities at reasonable prices at all times without denying legitimate business a fair return on investment.

It also mandates that prices of basic necessities shall automatically be frozen at their prevailing prices or placed under automatic price control whenever an area is proclaimed or declared a disaster area or under a state of calamity.

Metro Manila and the whole of Luzon are still reeling from the widespread effects of the series of typhoons that hit the country in less than a month. The typhoons as well as the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in the tightening of supply.

Under the new SRP list, beef rump should be priced P380 per kilogram and beef brisket at P300 per kilo. Currently, these are both priced at P420 a kilo.

For lowland vegetables—ampalaya, sitao and native pechay—should all be priced at P80 per kilo. Right now, prices of these have soared to P250, P170 and P180 per kilo, respectively.

Squash should be at P30 a kilo versus the current P40. Eggplant has an SRP of P60 and tomato at P100 versus their prevailing prices of P160 and P180, respectively.

For highland vegetables, carrots are priced P80 per kilo and Baguio beans at P100. Currently, carrots can be bought at P100 per kilo and Baguio beans at P140.

For both cabbage and pechay Baguio, the SRP is at P80 a kilo.

However, cabbage is being priced at P100 to P150 per kilo in some markets. Baguio pechay, on the other hand, is also priced at a high P150 a kilo.

For white potatoes, it should be priced at P70 a kilo. Current price is at P80. As for chayote, SRP is P30. Its current price is P50.

Among the products already covered by the previous SRP are fish commodities including milkfish at P169 per kilo, tilapia at P120 and galunggong at P180.

Pork kasim should only be priced at P260 a kilo while the whole pork liempo is at P280. Whole chicken has an SRP of P130 and chicken eggs are at P6.50 apiece.

Imported rice is priced from P38 to P52 while local rice should be at P40 to P53 per kilo.

Other commodities included are onion and garlic at P100, brown sugar at P45, refined sugar at P50, and cooking oil at P50 per liter.

Under the law, the DA is directed whenever necessary to issue SRPs for any or all basic commodities, as well as determine, recommend and enforce price ceilings.

The DA said it would continue to conduct regular monitoring the prices of basic commodities in order to identify and investigate causes of market and price irregularities.

One of the means to ensure availability of basic commodities at reasonable prices is the issuance of SRP on selected agricultural and fishery products.

SRP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' coronavirus cases eclipse 418,000; DOH adds 10,957 recoveries
9 hours ago
It has been 250 days since the initial enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over Metro Manila, and the Philippines is...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo defends daughters: 'They're entitled to their own opinions'
14 hours ago
"I didn't even know they posted that. I only found out when Secretary Harry Roque mentioned it. For me, with all the...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 pandemic sends nearly 320,000 OFWs back home
By Christian Deiparine | 9 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has pushed nearly 320,000 overseas Filipino workers to return to the country, data from the labor...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines included in UN ‘list of shame’ for refusing to condemn Iran rights abuses
17 hours ago
"It would call on Iran to ensure that no one is subjected to torture — or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines could allow more health workers overseas if COVID-19 situation improves
By Christian Deiparine | 11 hours ago
The country's labor secretary on Sunday said more health workers may be allowed to leave for abroad should the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
House to seek P5 billion more for 2021 calamity fund
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives will seek an increase in the calamity fund under the proposed 2021 national budget for the reconstruction...
Headlines
fbfb
Family planning eyed in disaster, pandemic response
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Pandemic and disaster preparedness programs must include family planning to build up the resiliency of families and communities...
Headlines
fbfb
RSA apologizes for Skyway mishap
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Ramon Ang, president and chief operating officer of San Miguel Corp, apologized yesterday to the victims of the freak...
Headlines
fbfb
US security adviser, Locsin meet today
By Pia Lee Brago | 1 hour ago
US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien will discuss regional security cooperation and lead the ceremonial turnover...
Headlines
fbfb
BI allows foreign businessmen to enter Philippines
By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
Foreigners traveling for business and investments are now allowed to visit the Philippines as the Bureau of Immigration (BI)...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with