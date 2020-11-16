Duterte to attend virtual APEC Leaders' Summit

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to participate in the virtual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leader's meeting on Friday, Malacañang said yesterday.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte would join two sessions during the summit, which is being hosted by Malaysia.



"This is on November 20 and it will start in the evening. There will be a leaders' family photo in the evening. After that, they will hold two sessions and if I'm not mistaken, the sessions are short," Roque said at a press briefing.



The leaders' meeting will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to an APEC media advisory. It will be chaired by Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and will be attended by leaders from 21 APEC economies and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgiva.



The theme of this year's meeting is “Optimising Human Potential towards a Resilient Future of Shared Prosperity: Pivot. Prioritise. Progress.” Leaders are expected to discuss ways to address the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new vision for APEC as a forum beyond 2020. Among the policy priorities to be tackled during the summit are improving the narrative of trade and investment, inclusive economic participation through digital economy and technology, and driving innovative sustainability.



Roque also revealed that Duterte had missed the last day of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit because he had to visit areas ravaged by Typhoon "Ulysses."



"He (Duterte) was not present during the last day because he had to go to Tugegarao and Naga. But he informed his fellow leaders and they understood because there's a super typhoon while the summit was being held," the Palace spokesman said.



The president also missed the first session of the regional meet because he had to attend to the concerns of areas hit by typhoon "Rolly," Roque added. Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. read Duterte's speech during the ASEAN-US meet.



Duterte, however, returned to the summit after conducting aerial inspections of affected areas and delivered speeches during the East Asia and ASEAN-China summits.



At the same briefing, Roque said there is no basis to hide the multilateral engagements of Duterte after the media had difficulties obtaining the schedule of the president for the ASEAN summit.



"I will be candid and I asked assistance already from OP (Office of the President) on why the schedules of the multilateral meetings are considered secret but before, it was released by MARO (Media Accreditations and Relations Office)," Roque said.



"And in fairness, the schedule, even if it was given to me in a format that is classified as secret, I think the schedule was provided to the media. But I am one with the media in appealing to whoever wants to restrict information on multilateral schedules, you know, there’s no basis to keep it secret.



Roque noted that the schedule of activities is also posted on the website of multilateral agencies, so there is no reason to keep it secret.