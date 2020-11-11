#VACCINEWATCHPH
21 more cops get coronavirus, active cases at 430
In this May 3, 2020, photo, PNP-SAF officers are seen enforcing a hard lockdown in Tondo, Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
21 more cops get coronavirus, active cases at 430
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 12:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The national police recorded 21 more officers with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which brings the agency caseload to 7,541 cops infected with the new pathogen since the virus first emerged in December.

Of that number, only 430 are active cases due to the 7,087 total recoveries—31 of which were documented Tuesday evening—and 24 total deaths.

The total recoveries are good for a 94% recovery rate within the national police. No new deaths were added in the latest bulletin by the PNP health services. 

The Philippine National Police currently runs its own testing laboratories and quarantine facilities in and out of its national headquarters in Camp Crame.

Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief at the time, said that the high recovery rate was due to "intensified" mass testing carried out in its facilities. 

PNP partners with private hospital 

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, Cardinal Santos Medical Center announced that it had signed a memorandum of agreement with the Philippine National Police allowing members of the latter access to CSMC for their hospitalization and other diagnostic and therapeutic medical needs, November 9. 

The memorandum was signed by outgoing PNP chief Camilo Cascolan and the President and CEO of Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Raul Pagdanganan at the agency's national headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City.  

"The agreement also builds a deeper relationship between CSMC and the PNP, as the hospital will endeavor to help PNP medical professional personnel maximize their capabilities through training and skills development," the hospital's statement reads. 

PNP chief: Ensure cops' health not compromised 

At his change of command ceremony on Tuesday evening, newly-minted PNP chief, Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, vowed to safeguard the health of PNP personnel amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

"We will ensure that the health of our PNP personnel will not be compromised. Adherence to health standards and protocols will be strongly enforced, the conduct of infodemics shall be properly supervised. All regional directors shall establish and maintain quarantine facilities, and station health units in all police stations PNP-wide shall also be established to act as force multipliers of regional health service in the management of COVID-19 cases among PNP personnel," he said. 

"This undertaking will be backed by dedicated PNP-managed health care facilities from national headquarters down to police stations to house or cater PNP personnel with COVID-19," he added. 

At a separate ceremony in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig, though, Police Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao, the new Metro Manila police chief, vowed to increase police visibility during his term. 

"This is now one of our marching orders: let us flood the streets of Metro Manila with policemen in order to ensure the safety and security of our constituents," he said. 

Case breakdown

  • NCRPO - 5
  • PRO 1 - 2
  • PRO 2 - 5
  • PRO 3 - 1
  • PRO 5 - 3
  • PRO 6 - 3
  • PRO 13 - 1
  • PRO COR - 1

— Franco Luna 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
