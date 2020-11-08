'Tonyo' maintains strength ahead of expected exit from Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Sunday afternoon said Tropical Depression "Tonyo" has kept its strength as it approaches the western boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility for its exit on Monday.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said Tonyo was last seen at 185 km west of Calapian City in Oriental Mindoro and continues to move southwestward at a speed of 25 kph.

It still has the strength of 45 kph maximum sustained winds as well as gusts of up to 55 kph, but the agency said Tonyo could still intensify into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours.

Tropical cyclone wind signals have since been lifted, but the weather disturbance is expected to continue bringing light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Ilocos Region, CAR, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, as well as Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands.

The northeast monsoon, also known as the 'Amihan,' will also bring strong breeze to near gale conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao and northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

It will also bring rough to very rough seas with wave height reaching 2.5 to 4.5 meters over the seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern seaboard of Cagayan as well as Babuyan Islands.

Moderate to rough seas, meanwhile, are expected due to Tonyo and the prevailing easterlies over the eastern seaboards of Cagayan Valley, Aurora, northern portion of Quezon and the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes.

"Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions," PAGASA added.

Tonyo is the 20th storm to hit the Philippines this year, with the weather bureau also reminding that one to three more storms may enter the country this month.

PAGASA in October announced the onset of the La Niña in the Philippines, where above normal rainfall conditions will prevail at least until March 2021.

