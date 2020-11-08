#VACCINEWATCHPH
Another cop dies of COVID-19; PNP tally now at 7,466
Photo dated August 26 shows members of the Manila Police District's SWAT force patrolling the Blumentritt Market to enforce quarantine protocols amid the general community quarantine.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Another cop dies of COVID-19; PNP tally now at 7,466
(Philstar.com) - November 8, 2020 - 5:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Another officer of the Philippine National Police succumbed to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as the agency tacked on 47 new cases among its ranks, it said Sunday. 

The latest casualty, according to the PNP health services in its latest bulletin, is a police non-commissioned officer stationed in Police Regional Office 6 in Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City. 

Also added in the latest update were 68 new recoveries, bringing the total to 7,005 cops who have recuperated from the virus. 

With 24 total deaths, the agency caseload of 7,466 brings the number of active cases to 437 sans deaths and recoveries. 

On Friday, the PNP also recorded 74 new cases of the new pathogen. 

The Philippine National Police currently runs its own testing laboratories and quarantine facilities in and out of its national headquarters in Camp Crame.

Earlier, retired Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief at the time, said that the high recovery rate was due to "intensified" mass testing carried out in its facilities. 

Case breakdown 

  • NOSU - 2
  • NCRPO - 12
  • PRO 3 - 9
  • PRO 4A - 8
  • PRO 5 - 1
  • PRO 6 - 2
  • PRO 8 - 2
  • PRO 10 - 4
  • PRO 11 - 5
  • PRO 12 - 1
  • PRO COR - 1

— Franco Luna 

