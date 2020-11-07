â€˜Sionyâ€™ leaves P4.9-M agricultural damage in Batanes

#VACCINEWATCHPH
This satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm Siony which was last spotted east of Batanes.
‘Siony’ leaves P4.9-M agricultural damage in Batanes
(Philstar.com) - November 7, 2020 - 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Siony (international name: Atsani) left P4.9-million in damage to agriculture in Batanes, Gov. Marilou Cayco said Saturday.

But aside from this, the storm did not deal any more damage to infrastructure, water and communication lines, Cayco said.

“Thankfully, none of my constituents were affected. Houses, roads or infrastructure were not damaged. Our water and communications were also not damaged,” she said in Filipino.

Siony passed over Batanes on Friday, packing 85 kilometer-per-hour winds and gusts of 100 kilometers per hour at its peak.

It has since exited the Philippine area of responsibility and is forecast to further weaken due to the northeasterly winds. — Xave Gregorio

