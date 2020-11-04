#VACCINEWATCHPH
'Mega task force' vs corruption to set up secretariat for tips, complaints
This undated photo shows the Department of Justice in Paude Faura, Manila.
Philstar.com/File
(Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 2:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice is set to meet on Wednesday afternoon to organize the secretariat or operations center to receive complaints and tips for the 'mega task force' against government corruption.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters that they are finalizing the organization of the task force secretariat or operations center, and will meet them later

In the Laging Handa briefing on Wedneday, Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar said Guevarra explained that putting up the secretariat will be the first step so the task force’s work can proceed.

 “And when this is set up, then we can look into agencies one by one and identify the agencies that we will prioritize,” she said in Filipino.

Aglipay-Villar added that the secretariat will set up the structure of “receiving tips from the public and the process of how they will separate allegations that will be looked into and those that are not without basis.”

The DOJ spokesperson also said that those with personal knowledge of the alleged crime committed, or those who saw or heard that activities they will report to the task force, may be called in as witnesses should a complaint be filed.

Aglipay-Villar assured the public that the DOJ has a Witness Protection Program that can offer them security from threats.

She added that the Constitutional bodies will help in their investigation, such as the Commission on Audit, Civil Service Commission, and the Office of the Ombudsman.

The National Bureau of Investigation also has a division focused on conducting probes into corruption. — Kristine Joy Patag

