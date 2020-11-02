DOH: No need for typhoon responders to undergo COVID-19 testing

MANILA, Philippines — Emergency responders who will be deployed to conduct disaster response efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) do not need to undergo coronavirus testing, the Department of Health said on Monday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said responders may be deployed under the conditions that they have no symptoms and have no exposure with a COVID-19 case.

“We want to clarify that there is no need for our responders to undergo testing as long as they are asymptomatic and without history of exposure to a confirmed or probable case as certified by a physician,” Duque said in a televised briefing with other government officials.

If a responder gets exposed to a COVID-19 case during emergency operations, contact tracing will be carried out, Dr. Gloria Balboa, DOH director for health emergencies, said in a separate briefing.

“Of course, we’ll do contact tracing. Close contacts will be also quarantined and tested,” Balboa said.

Rolly, a super typhoon at its height, lashed the southern end of Luzon with catastrophic rains and heavy rains, knocking down trees and power lines, destroying flimsy houses and triggering flash floods and mudslides. At least two million people have been affected by this year’s most powerful storm, with 16 reported deaths so far.

‘We can’t test all’

The country will not be able to test all people who fled to evacuation centers, the DOH said, but it assured there are precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in temporary shelters.

At least 114,000 families or 416,195 individuals are served inside and outside evacuation centers, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. The implementation of physical distancing rules can be more challenging than usual in temporary shelters.

“Testing people in evacuation sites it’s the ideal. Ideally, if we have resources and we can implement it, we can do that,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

However, she said that testing is “not really recommended at this point.”

“What we have recommended are symptoms screening and assignment of safety officers,” Vergeire said. Safety officers are tasked to conduct symptoms screening and clinical and exposure assessment of evacuees to identify and isolate suspect and probable cases.

Balboa also said at least 155 COVID-19 patients and 169 staff had been transferred from temporary and monitoring facilities to hospitals and hotels ahead of Rolly’s landfall.

The country’s coronavirus caseload rose to 385,400 Monday. Of the figure, 29,301 or 7.6% of the total confirmed cases are active.