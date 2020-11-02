6,000 cops deployed to clear debris, search and rescue operations

MANILA, Philippines — Police leadership has instructed cops in regions affected by Typhoon Rolly to initiate clearing operations in highways and major thoroughfares to ensure the smooth passage of emergency services.

At a press briefing Monday, Police Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag, PNP directorial staff chief, said that 90% of infrastructure in Catanduanes has been damaged based on police assessment and 10 fatalities were recorded due to Typhoon Rolly’s rampage.

He added that 6,000 policemen have already been deployed to affected regions for search and rescue operations. Earlier on Friday, Police Brig. Gen. Bartolome Bustamante, Bicol regional police director, announced that he placed all operating units in the region on full alert status.

For his part, Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said that some 177 response units, including Army reservists and special forces, have been deployed to aid in disaster operations

At a separate press briefing in Camp Crame, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, PNP chief, announced that police commanders had been directed to lead post-disaster clean-up, relief, and rehabilitation operations of regional and provincial police offices in hardest-hit areas.

Cascolan added that the PNP would assist the Department of Trade and Industry in enforcing a price freeze on basic commodities and essential goods in areas that will be declared under state of calamity.

On Sunday, Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla announced that Cavite was under a state of calamity in the wake of Rolly's effects. Batangas province was also placed under a state of calamity earlier on Friday due to Typhoon Quinta.

Under Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act of the Philippines, automatic price control is up in areas that are declared under a state of calamity for a period of not more than 60 days.

Cascolan added that aside from basic necessities and prime commodities listed or being monitored by the DTI, this also covers those under the regulation of the agriculture and health departments, including rice, sugar, poultry products, dairy products, cooking oil, cooking fuel, medicine, and medical supplies.

On Sunday, the NDRRMC said that it projected the typhoon would affect up to 31 million Filipinos.

"The PNP is linking arms with local government units, state agencies and NGOs," Cascolan said.

“As soon as all damage assessment reports are in, we can begin restoration work for damaged PNP facilities," he added.