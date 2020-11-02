#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
6,000 cops deployed to clear debris, search and rescue operations
File photo shows the beginning of flooding amid the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
6,000 cops deployed to clear debris, search and rescue operations
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 10:53am

MANILA, Philippines — Police leadership has instructed cops in regions affected by Typhoon Rolly to initiate clearing operations in highways and major thoroughfares to ensure the smooth passage of emergency services.

At a press briefing Monday, Police Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag, PNP directorial staff chief, said that 90% of infrastructure in Catanduanes has been damaged based on police assessment and 10 fatalities were recorded due to Typhoon Rolly’s rampage.

He added that 6,000 policemen have already been deployed to affected regions for search and rescue operations. Earlier on Friday, Police Brig. Gen. Bartolome Bustamante, Bicol regional police director, announced that he placed all operating units in the region on full alert status.

For his part, Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said that some 177 response units, including Army reservists and special forces, have been deployed to aid in disaster operations

RELATED: NDRRMC projects up to 31 million Filipinos may be affected by Rolly

At a separate press briefing in Camp Crame, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, PNP chief, announced that police commanders had been directed to lead post-disaster clean-up, relief, and rehabilitation operations of regional and provincial police offices in hardest-hit areas.

Cascolan added that the PNP would assist the Department of Trade and Industry in enforcing a price freeze on basic commodities and essential goods in areas that will be declared under state of calamity.

On Sunday, Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla announced that Cavite was under a state of calamity in the wake of Rolly's effects. Batangas province was also placed under a state of calamity earlier on Friday due to Typhoon Quinta. 

Under Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act of the Philippines, automatic price control is up in areas that are declared under a state of calamity for a period of not more than 60 days.

Cascolan added that aside from basic necessities and prime commodities listed or being monitored by the DTI, this also covers those under the regulation of the agriculture and health departments, including rice, sugar, poultry products, dairy products, cooking oil, cooking fuel, medicine, and medical supplies. 

On Sunday, the NDRRMC said that it projected the typhoon would affect up to 31 million Filipinos.

RELATED: Disaster risk reduction must be localized amid reliance on foreign aid — study

"The PNP is linking arms with local government units, state agencies and NGOs," Cascolan said. 

“As soon as all damage assessment reports are in, we can begin restoration work for damaged PNP facilities," he added. 

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP TYPHOON ROLLY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amid Rolly's onslaught, netizens ask: Where's Duterte?
By Christian Deiparine | 21 hours ago
What is considered as the world's strongest storm this 2020 has hit the Philippines, and with it has also left citizens asking...
Headlines
fbfb
Signal No. 3 up over Metro Manila, 12 other areas as Rolly heads toward Batangas, Cavite
23 hours ago
(Update 2) The strongest storm of the year was last located 50 kilometers south southwest of Tayabas in Quezon province bearing...
Headlines
fbfb
Government hikes capacity for gyms, internet shops
By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Review centers, gyms, internet cafes and dermatological clinics were allowed to operate at higher capacity starting yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
Guidelines out for DOLE’s job, cash aid
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Displaced workers who were unable to get assistance at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic can now avail themselves of the...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Siony
By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Siony."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Team deployed to typhoon-hit Catanduanes to restore communication lines
59 minutes ago
National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director Ricardo Jalad said the Office of Civil Defense...
Headlines
fbfb
'Rolly' leaves at least 10 dead, 108.5k families in evacuation centers
1 hour ago
Typhoon Rolly battered Bicol and and other parts of Luzon and left at least 10 people dead and affected more than two million...
Headlines
fbfb
Signal No. 1 over Metro Manila, parts of Luzon as 'Rolly' crosses West Philippine Sea
3 hours ago
The world’s strongest storm yet this year battered the southern end of Luzon Sunday with destructive winds and intense...
Headlines
fbfb
Rolly pummels Southern Luzon
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Super Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) the world’s strongest tropical cyclone so far this year pounded Southern...
Headlines
fbfb
Above-average rainfall seen to last until 2021
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
After nearly a decade’s absence, La Niña is back in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean as weather...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with