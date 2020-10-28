#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Rising seas, sinking land hurt this community. Coronavirus makes it worse
Members of a fishing community in Tangos village in Navotas City protest a reclamation project on Manila Bay, which they fear will displace them.
Jose Marie Brondial
Rising seas, sinking land hurt this community. Coronavirus makes it worse
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 9:20am

MANILA, Philippines — Mary Grace Asuncion grew up living at the edge of the water. Residing in Tangos in Navotas City, facing Manila Bay in the Philippines, means she has to deal with high tide and occasional cyclones that bring garbage and grime inside her shanty.

She has grown accustomed to these circumstances. She says she would not trade them for living inland, but soon she may not have a choice: the ground where Asuncion and other communities live, in northern Metro Manila, is sinking as a consequence of rapid extraction of groundwater due to population growth and urbanization. The rate of subsidence in the area is between four and five centimeters annually, geologist Mahar Lagmay said. 

“In 100 years, if the rate of subsidence is the same, then it would have gone down by five meters. If it’s in the coastal area, they will be underwater,” Lagmay said.

Subsidence is happening around the world. New Orleans is subsiding around 6 millimeters, while West Netherlands is sinking between 2 to 10 mm each year.

But the impact of subsidence has been greater in Southeast Asian megacities. Jakarta has lowered four meters over the past 30 years, Bangkok has been sinking around 20 to 30 mm annually and Ho Chi Minh City up to 80 mm. 

Impacts of sinking ground, such as flooding, result in economic losses totalling billions of dollars annually as it affects buildings and infrastructure.

Climate change exacerbates the problem: the sea level rises by about three to five millimeters a year, Lagmay said. 

study by New Jersey-based Climate Central found that 6.8 million Filipinos live on land—including the densely populated Metro Manila—that will likely be inundated by 2050. By the end of the century, waters will threaten to consume land currently occupied by 8.6 million people.

Rising seas will be felt most in China, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand and many Small Island Developing States, the study also found. 

Houses in Tangos village in Navotas City stand on stilts. These houses are threatened by rising seas and land subsidence
Jose Marie Brondial

Potential hotbed

Rising seas are not the only climate concern for Asuncion and her neighbors. The rainy season in the Philippines began in June, and residents of Tangos were lucky that there was no instance when they were forced to flee their homes in the middle of a pandemic. However, weather forecasters project that La Niña will bring excessive rain and more cyclones until the first quarter of 2021. 

Evacuation centers are feared to become coronavirus hotbeds.

“The people who are expected to evacuate are those who are probably in a bad position to address the circumstances even without the pandemic,” said Rex Barrer, transition advisor of Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities.

Vonne Villanueva, the city’s disaster officer, assured they have a plan to protect residents from disasters and the virus. He said medical teams will be deployed and families will stay in partition tents in temporary shelters. 

“If the situation’s manageable, we’ll stay. If ever we evacuate, fear will be there but the only thing we can do is practice health precautions,” Asuncion said. 

Fisherman Romeo Broqueza stands in front of a house in Tangos village in Navotas.
Jose Marie Brondial

Coast is where home is

The city has designated relocation sites for residents living in hazardous areas. But leaving the coast is the last thing on the minds of Asuncion and Romeo Broqueza, a 52-year-old fisherman. Because moving somewhere safer means losing their families’ source of livelihood—fishing. The only available jobs for non-degree holders inland are in factories and construction sites.

After all, they have adapted to monitoring the water level, fleeing their homes, if necessary, and cleaning up once the waters recede.

“Fishing is our lifeblood. If we move there, we’ll die like fish,” Broqueza said.

Relocating people far from the coast needs to be holistic and requires an effective communication plan and implementation, Barrer said.

“How do we move people in such a way that we also address issues of livelihood and education? All these things should be considered. It’s not just a matter of taking out a community from an area that is already threatened,” he said. 

So for Asuncion, unless the government provides them better sources of income, her family is not leaving. 

“We’ll stay here even though it’s difficult because our lives depend on the sea.”

To mitigate the impacts of rising seas, the city built a dike and is mulling to plant mangroves. But for Lagmay, the long-term solution is to “monitor the extraction of groundwater very well.”

New layer of hardship

Life has always been difficult for the fishing communities in Tangos, but more since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the area, seven months ago. The disease is a different enemy, plunging them deeper into poverty. The health crisis is an “added layer of difficulty,” Barrer said. 

Asuncion earns money by selling the fish catch of her husband. But the spread of COVID-19 made it tough for fishermen due to movement restrictions.

“Ever since the pandemic began, we’ve been struggling to make ends meet. Where will we get the money to feed us especially now that our daughter is set to resume schooling?” she said.

Before the pandemic struck, fishers could venture on the waters of neighboring provinces and earn at least P300 a day. If they were lucky, they could bring home P700.  At present, they only earn around P150.

“We’re only allowed to fish on the waters of our city now. This health crisis brought us so much loss,” Broqueza said.

This story was originally published on Climate Tracker

CLIMATE CHANGE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Psychological violence: Cheating husband gets 8 years
By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The Supreme Court has affirmed a Court of Appeals ruling that a wife suffered psychological violence because her husband cheated...
Headlines
fbfb
SC affirms prison sentence of man convicted for leaving wife for mistress
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
“The prosecution has established beyond reasonable doubt that the [the husband] committed the crime of psychological...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte on mistaken numbers: I have poor eyesight
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
Saying his eyesight is failing him, President Duterte stopped short of apologizing over his misread of the number of drug...
Headlines
fbfb
Progressive party-list groups run by Reds, Parlade insists
By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
Not backing down from his accusations even after he was heavily criticized for supposedly “red-tagging” actress...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila, 6 other areas under GCQ for November
By Edith Regalado | 10 hours ago
The National Capital Region along with the provinces of Batangas and Lanao del Sur as well as the cities of Iloilo, Bacolod,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte to Pinoys: Have a meaningful Undas
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
President Duterte has urged the public to have a meaningful commemoration of Undas or All Saints’ Day and All Souls’...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants government-to-government COVID-19 vaccine transactions
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
President Duterte continues to bank on the vaccines against COVID-19 being developed by China and Russia, saying he would...
Headlines
fbfb
Group assails DepEd, cites 17 student suicide cases
By Ding Cervantes | 10 hours ago
A youth group is challenging the Department of Education (DepED) to “prove its claims that suicides should not be linked...
Headlines
fbfb
Contact-tracing app soon a must for air passengers
By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
The use of contact tracing app Traze will be made mandatory for all passengers transiting airports in the country by Nov....
Headlines
fbfb
‘Base vape, heated tobacco regulations on science, not fiction’
10 hours ago
A medical expert has urged the Food and Drug Administration to base the proposed vape and heated tobacco regulations on science...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with