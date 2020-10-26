#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Walang Pasok: Class and work suspensions for October 26 due to 'Quinta'
This file photo shows a distance learning program from the Department of Education. Classes have shifted to blended or distance learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, file
Walang Pasok: Class and work suspensions for October 26 due to 'Quinta'
(Philstar.com) - October 26, 2020 - 8:14am

MANILA, Philippines — Classes and work have been called off in some areas due to Typhoon Quinta, which has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals over large areas of Luzon and in parts of the Visayas.

Although classes have been through distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of the Interior and Local Government has said that local governments still have the authority to suspend classes.

Work suspensions:

Albay (government offices)
Batangas (government offices)
Camarines Norte (government offices)
Marinduque (government offices)

Class suspensions:

National Capital Region

Caloocan (all levels)
Las Piñas (all levels)
Malabon (all levels)
Mandaluyong (all levels)
Manila (all levels, including graduate school)
Muntinlupa (all levels)
Navotas (pre-school to senior high school)
Pasay (all levels)
Quezon City (pre-school to senior high school)
San Juan (all levels)
Taguig (all levels)
Valenzuela (pre-school to senior high school)

Albay (all levels)
Camarines Sur (all levels)
Cavite (all levels)
Laguna (all levels)
Occidental Mindoro (all levels)
Quezon (all levels)
Rizal (all levels)
Sorsogon (all levels)

Batangas City (all levels)
Naga City (all levels)

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates

CLASS SUSPENSIONS WORK AND CLASS SUSPENSIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Signal No. 3 up in Bicol areas as 'Quinta' intensifies into typhoon
14 hours ago
Signal No. 3 has been raised in various areas in Bicol Region after PAGASA said Quinta has reached typhoon status ahead of...
Headlines
fbfb
'I won't stop': Parlade red-tags Colmenares anew
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
"Now that we have the Anti-Terror Law, it won't take long. Once the proscription of these organizations comes out...the judiciary...
Headlines
fbfb
Iloilo bet is Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Ricky Lo | 9 hours ago
An Ilongga beauty was crowned Miss Universe Philippines in the pageant that was held virtually for the first time, at the...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus recoveries pushed to 328,036, caseload now at 370,028
By Franco Luna | 17 hours ago
Over half a year into the pandemic, the national government is still wrestling with curbing the spread of the pathogen, with the...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Entry of foreigners a work in progress’
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The proposal to allow more foreigners to enter the Philippines is still a work in progress because the government has...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Quinta
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 hour ago
Tropical Depression Quinta — the 17th tropical cyclone this year and the fourth for October...
Headlines
fbfb
PACC to give ‘corrupt’ lawmakers’ list to Duterte
By Edu Punay | 9 hours ago
The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission will identify the congressmen allegedly involved in corruption in the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Pope names another Pinoy cardinal
By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
Aside from Cardinal Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, the Philippines will now have its second active cardinal.
Headlines
fbfb
Quinta slams Albay; thousands flee
By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
Over a thousand people were evacuated in Bicol yesterday as Typhoon Quinta (international name Molave) slammed Albay pro...
Headlines
fbfb
Government to curb Christmas price hikes
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday assured the public that the government would implement measures to prevent spikes in the prices...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with