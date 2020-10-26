Walang Pasok: Class and work suspensions for October 26 due to 'Quinta'

MANILA, Philippines — Classes and work have been called off in some areas due to Typhoon Quinta, which has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals over large areas of Luzon and in parts of the Visayas.

Although classes have been through distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of the Interior and Local Government has said that local governments still have the authority to suspend classes.

Work suspensions:

Albay (government offices)

Batangas (government offices)

Camarines Norte (government offices)

Marinduque (government offices)

Class suspensions:

National Capital Region

Caloocan (all levels)

Las Piñas (all levels)

Malabon (all levels)

Mandaluyong (all levels)

Manila (all levels, including graduate school)

Muntinlupa (all levels)

Navotas (pre-school to senior high school)

Pasay (all levels)

Quezon City (pre-school to senior high school)

San Juan (all levels)

Taguig (all levels)

Valenzuela (pre-school to senior high school)

Albay (all levels)

Camarines Sur (all levels)

Cavite (all levels)

Laguna (all levels)

Occidental Mindoro (all levels)

Quezon (all levels)

Rizal (all levels)

Sorsogon (all levels)

Batangas City (all levels)

Naga City (all levels)

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates