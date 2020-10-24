#VACCINEWATCHPH
IATF allows entry of foreigners with investor, work visas
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr., also IATF spokesman, emphasized the government is not opening its doors to all foreigners.
STAR/Krizjohn Rosales, file
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - October 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines  — Foreigners carrying investors’ visas may enter the Philippines starting Nov. 1, Malacañang said yesterday as the country moves to a new normal with the resumption of businesses in Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

The easing of restrictions to foreigners was contained in resolution No. 80 issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) on Thursday.

The resolution also lifts the requirement on antigen testing for Filipinos going abroad, increases to 30 percent the maximum capacity of churches and houses of worship, and allows the resumption of operation of motorcycle taxis.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr., also IATF spokesman, emphasized the government is not opening its doors to all foreigners.

“Not all foreigners will be allowed, let’s make this clear; only those with investors visa under Executive Order No. 226 or the Omnibus Investment Code as amended by RA 8756 and foreign nationals with 47(a)(2) visa issued by the Department of Justice,” he said in Filipino and English.

Roque said those with visas issued by the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority will also be recognized at the ports of entry in the country.

Ordinary tourist visa holders are still barred from coming to the Philippines, Roque said, noting the need to continuously observe stringent regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The entry of these foreign nationals to the country, however, is subject to conditions, such as they must have valid and existing visa at the time of entry and must likewise have a pre-booked accredited quarantine facility,” the IATF resolution read.

The task force stressed applicable immigration laws, rules and regulations will still apply to foreigners with investors visas.

Foreign investors wishing to enter the country should be in possession of valid and existing visa at the time of entry, with pre-booked accredited quarantine facility; subject to the minimum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry.

“The Bureau of Immigration shall make the necessary coordination with the airlines for the proper implementation of the foregoing,” it added.

In a statement, Philippine Airlines said it hopes to gradually increase its service as the government further relaxes travel and business restrictions. “At present, we are operating 17 percent of our regular number of daily flights pre-COVID,” PAL said. Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said PAL has operated since March – the start of quarantine period – close to a thousand local and international cargo flights and over 300 domestic sweeper and repatriation flights.

As businesses and tourism gradually reopen, a health expert is urging the people not to let their guard down. – Sheila Crisostomo, Rudy Santos

