#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Hontiveros flags P2.04-B cut in 2021 budget for public hospitals
The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) sets up a tent to serve as the receiving area for medical workers to screen possible COVID-19 patients in Quezon City on April 2, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Hontiveros flags P2.04-B cut in 2021 budget for public hospitals
(Philstar.com) - October 22, 2020 - 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — As the coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of slowing, a senator on Thursday said it would be "fatal" to slash the health department's budget for public hospitals in 2021. 

"Billions worth of cuts in the middle of a pandemic means we drastically slashed the capacity of government hospitals to provide services and medicines for free. Because of this, people's out of pocket expenses will rise. This is grossly anti-poor and anti-people," Sen. Risa Hontiveros said partially in Filipino. 

She was referring to a P2.04-billion cut in the Department of Health's 2021 budget for the operations of accredited public hospitals which covers the cost of "utilities, medicine, diagnostic procedures, IV fluids and other expenses essential to patient care."

"In the face of this massive health emergency, we have no choice but to give these hospitals what they need. The consequences could prove fatal. Many might die because they were refused care when they needed it the most. This can be prevented if we channel funds wisely," Hontiveros said. 

List of hospitals and the corresponding budget cuts found in the 2021 proposed budget. Released/Office of Sen. Risa Hontiveros

Hospitals critical to COVID-19 response suffering the biggest budget cuts

Citing the country's critical case rate of 3.31%, Hontiveros emphasized that around 588 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 every week. Despite this, the three hospitals which suffered the biggest cuts, the senator pointed out, are major coronavirus referral centers in cities that have the highest number of cases in their respective regions. 

"Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC), situated in Quezon City, which has the highest number of cases in the whole Philippines, is currently at 'warning level' status at 67.2% bed occupancy. Despite this, it was refused P305.48 million pesos for optimal operations," she said. 

Meanwhile, Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao — the biggest hospital in the country — received a P699.2-million budget cut. The hospital is currently at full capacity for COVID-19 patients while its general ward occupancy is at 97%, according to Hontiveros. 

Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Hospital, the senator added, also suffered a P242.19 million cut despite being a major COVID-19 testing center in Bacolod City. 

"Most of these hospitals are in emerging, if not current, hotspot areas. Shouldn't common sense tell us that when the threat is rising, we provide reinforcement? We don't know when this pandemic will end, so our hospitals have to be ever-ready to deal with the influx of patients," Hontiveros said.

Call for bigger health budget in 2021 renewed

The senator also flagged that the DOH's budget request for the Prevention and Control of Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases was reduced by P10 billion — emphasizing that the budgets for both the prevention and treatment of disease have suffered "massive" cuts. 

"We cannot simply [be] 'business-as-usual'. Our hospitals need to be extremely fortified to deal with the rising number of cases. We also need to take into account non-COVID patients who need attention," she said partially in Filipino, adding that the pandemic does not rule out the adverse effects of other diseases. 

Hontiveros earlier urged a P48.7 billion increase for the health department's total 2021 budget which she said would allow the country to fully transition into a new normal. 

"Our current budget pretends that we aren't in the biggest health crisis of our lifetimes. Let's show that we care for Filipinos by ensuring that the taxes we pay go straight to our health and wellbeing." — Bella Perez-Rubio

2021 NATIONAL BUDGET COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Gloria Macapagal Arroyo helped solve speakership row’
By Edu Punay | 13 hours ago
Former president and speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo might have retired from politics, but apparently she still wields influence...
Headlines
fbfb
Quiboloy’s Hawaii church manager sentenced for lying about cash-filled suitcase
18 hours ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ church manager Felina Salinas will spend 30 days behind bars and would have to pay a $500 fine for...
Headlines
fbfb
Former settlers move into SMC-provided housing
13 hours ago
Former settlers of a municipality in Bulacan have moved into newly built homes provided to them by San Miguel Corp.
Headlines
fbfb
Another 9,352 migrant workers brought home by DFA last week
18 hours ago
More than 223,000 overseas Filipinos have been repatriated by the foreign affairs department since the onset of the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
All hotels can operate 100%
By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
Hotels in areas classified under general community quarantine and modified GCQ may now be allowed to operate at full capacity,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
No Christmas parties for the police, military this year
By Franco Luna | 6 minutes ago
“Fellow Filipinos here and abroad have been suffering. And this is the least we can do to commiserate with the people...
Headlines
fbfb
Findings of DPWH corruption task force may be out by next month
33 minutes ago
The internal task force created to probe alleged anomalies in the Department of Public Works and Highways is seen to come...
Headlines
fbfb
Gabriela on general's warning to Liza Soberano: Why so afraid of women defending other women?
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Parlade’s appeal to stop red-tagging Liza Soberano is starkly ironic because he actually red-tagged Soberano in his...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration submits report on own 'pastillas' fact-finding probe, lifestyle checks
2 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has submitted a report on its review of wealth declaration documents of those accused of involvement...
Headlines
fbfb
SC prodded on terror law petitions
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
With the implementing rules and regulations or IRR of the anti-terrorism law already in place, Integrated Bar of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with