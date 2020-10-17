#VACCINEWATCHPH
Magnitude-5.4 quake jolts parts of Luzon
The quake struck waters 23 kilometers off Looc town in Occidental Mindoro at around 4 a.m.
Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
(Philstar.com) - October 17, 2020 - 9:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Many residents in Luzon were rudely awakened by a magnitude-5.4 temblor early Saturday morning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the quake struck waters 23 kilometers off Looc town in Occidental Mindoro at around 4 a.m. 

Intensity IV was felt in Abra de Ilog town in Occidental Mindoro and Tagaytay City, while Intensity III was felt in Mamburao town in Occidental Mindoro, Muntinlupa City, Makati City and Quezon City.

Meanwhile, Intensity II was felt in Marikina City, Malabon City, Meycauayan City in Bulacan, and in Floridablanca town in Pampanga.

Phivolcs does not expect the quake to cause damage, but it does expect aftershocks.

Many Luzon residents took to Twitter to report that they felt the quake, with the hashtag #EarthquakePH still trending hours after the tremor struck. — Xave Gregorio

