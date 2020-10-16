#VACCINEWATCHPH
House ousts Cayetano again, this time as caretaker of CamSur district
Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano presents books on the 2021 national budget during a media briefing at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on October 12.
Boy Santos
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 10:17am

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives, now led by Speaker Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque), has ousted former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) yet again — this time as the caretaker of the first district of Camarines Sur.

In place of Cayetano, the House elected Rep. Michael John Duavit (Rizal) as the legislative caretaker of the district past 2 a.m. on Friday, a few moments before the session was suspended.

Cayetano had been elected to serve as the district’s caretaker in September following the death of the late Rep. Marissa Andaya, wife of former majority leader Rolando Andaya.

Cayetano was ousted in an unprecedented session outside of Batasang Pambansa by a majority of lawmakers who, just two weeks before, backed his continued stay as speaker by rejecting his offer of resignation.

A day after his ouster and while lawmakers were ratifying the election of Velasco as speaker, Cayetano said through a Facebook Live video that he is tending his irrevocable resignation.

ALAN PETER CAYETANO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
