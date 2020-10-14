#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Senate passes bill allowing Duterte to slash requirements for permits
This undated photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte.
Richard Madelo/Presidential Photo
Senate passes bill allowing Duterte to slash requirements for permits
(Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 3:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate unanimously passed Wednesday a bill that seeks to give the president the power to cut down requirements for national and local permits, licenses and certifications during a national emergency, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the measure, the president will be given the power to accelerate and streamline regulatory processes and procedures for new and pending applications for permits, licenses, clearances, certifications or authorizations.

The proposal also seeks to give the president the authority to suspend or waive requirements in securing those documents.

If passed into law, the president will also have the power to suspend or remove, upon the determination of a competent body, government officials and employees who fail to comply with the measure.

President Rodrigo Duterte certified the bill as urgent on Wednesday, which would allow Congress to pass it on second and third reading on the same day.

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez welcomed Duterte’s certification and vowed to fast-track the approval of all pending measures related to the anti-red tape and anti-corruption campaign of the government.

“We are readying a proposed law that would authorize the president to act expeditiously on the processing and issuance of national and local permits, licenses and certifications,” Romualdez said.  — Xave Gregorio/Philstar.com

RODRIGO DUTERTE SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace tells UP, UST experts to stop publicizing quarantine status recommendations
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
Malacañang on Tuesday said a group of experts from universities should refrain from publicizing their recommendations...
Headlines
fbfb
New leadership overturns 2nd reading passage of budget bill
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
The first order of business for the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco was to return...
Headlines
fbfb
Lord of the House
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The slugfest over the leadership of the House of Representatives finally ended yesterday after more than 200 members of the...
Headlines
fbfb
From 3 days to 6 hours: Court cuts time for jailed activist to attend baby's wake
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Nasino can only leave her detention cell from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and on Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco ally regains health panel chairmanship
6 hours ago
A known ally of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco regained her chairmanship of the House health committee following his election as...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOTr to require UV lights, plastic barriers in PUVs
By Franco Luna | 33 minutes ago
"This is effective immediately to increase the current capacity of our public utility vehicles," she said. "There's also an...
Headlines
fbfb
Child marriages still happen. CHR says a ban can help curb teen pregnancies, abuse
1 hour ago
The Commission on Human Rights on Wednesday threw its support behind a Senate measure seeking to prohibit child marriage in...
Headlines
fbfb
Implementing rules of anti-terrorism law approved, publication within the week
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council approved on Wednesday the implementing rules of the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, Justice...
Headlines
fbfb
'Ofel' makes third landfall in Masbate, seen to exit PAR by Oct. 16
2 hours ago
PAGASA on Wednesday afternoon said Tropical Depression Ofel has made another landfall this time in Burias Island in Masbate...
Headlines
fbfb
COA flags NTC’s ‘excessive’ purchase of 44 smartphones
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
State auditors found that of the 44 Samsung Galaxy phones purchased by the National Telecommunications Commission, only four...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with