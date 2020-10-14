Senate passes bill allowing Duterte to slash requirements for permits

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate unanimously passed Wednesday a bill that seeks to give the president the power to cut down requirements for national and local permits, licenses and certifications during a national emergency, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the measure, the president will be given the power to accelerate and streamline regulatory processes and procedures for new and pending applications for permits, licenses, clearances, certifications or authorizations.

The proposal also seeks to give the president the authority to suspend or waive requirements in securing those documents.

If passed into law, the president will also have the power to suspend or remove, upon the determination of a competent body, government officials and employees who fail to comply with the measure.

President Rodrigo Duterte certified the bill as urgent on Wednesday, which would allow Congress to pass it on second and third reading on the same day.

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez welcomed Duterte’s certification and vowed to fast-track the approval of all pending measures related to the anti-red tape and anti-corruption campaign of the government.

“We are readying a proposed law that would authorize the president to act expeditiously on the processing and issuance of national and local permits, licenses and certifications,” Romualdez said. — Xave Gregorio/Philstar.com