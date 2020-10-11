BI to file deportation case against Indonesian suicide bomber

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration is set to file a deportation case against Indonesian national Resky Rullie, the Indonesian suicide bomber captured in Sulu by government forces, it disclosed Sunday.

According to a report by The STAR, Rullie will be deported by the bureau for terrorism, illegal entrance, and undesirability after facing the criminal charges.

If found guilty in court, she will also have to serve time in prison.

Rezky Fantasya Rullie, alias Cici, was arrested earlier this weekend with two other female Abu Sayyaf members, in a hideout raid in Jolo, Sulu.

Brig. Gen. William Gonzales, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, was quoted in a report by The STAR as saying: “Rullie was first on our list since we have received intelligence reports that she is going to conduct suicide bombing after the death of her husband, Andi Baso.”

He added that said Rullie is also believed to be the daughter of two suicide bombers who killed 22 people in an attack on the Catholic Jolo Cathedral on January 27, 2019.

In a report, the JTFS disclosed that Rullie is also the widow of Indonesian militant Amin Baso who was killed in an encounter with the military in Patikul, Sulu in August.

— Franco Luna with reports from The STAR/Roel Pareño and Evelyn Macairan