#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DepEd NCR chief to propose students' visit to schools for interaction
File
File photo
DepEd NCR chief to propose students' visit to schools for interaction
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2020 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Education officials in Metro Manila are eyeing to propose occasional visits by students to schools for interaction, with the distance learning brought by the coronavirus pandemic set to begin this October. 

Dir. Malcolm Garma of the department's regional office for the National Capital Region said Friday that the move is a realization of their house-to-house visits with children unable to see their peers for months now. 

Schools across the country have been shut since March after lockdowns were imposed due to COVID-19 that has halted the learning of students. 

Garma, a member of the regional IATF, said he will make the proposal to the national body should NCR shift to modified general community quarantine which Malacañang has said was "not an impossibility."

"Yung mga bata nakikita ko sa mga bahay nagiging mahiyain," he said at a press conference for the opening of classes on October 5. "Ayoko mangyari sana na itong henerasyon na ito ng mga bata magka-social trauma dahil hindi na sila nakalalabas."

(We have seen that kids staying in their homes have become shy. I don't want this generation to develop social trauma because they can no longer go out.)

The education official said the move, which will happen per batch, will not involve face-to-face learning but activities for students to meet their classmates and teachers. 

President Rodrigo Duterte had long shunned the possibility of conducting on-site learning in schools with a vaccine for COVID-19 yet to be developed. 

"Maari itong maging initiative ng NCR. 'Di naman sila magka-klase, dadalhin lang natin sila sa school, maga-activity sila [at] maglalaro tapos after 2 hours babalik na sila sa bahay," Garma added.

(This can be an initiative of the NCR. They won't hold classes. We will bring them to schools, they will hold activities then after two hours, they will return home.) 

Figures from the regional office showed that some 2,610,701 students in Metro Manila have enrolled for distance learning this school year that has faced opposition, as groups warn that millions of students who do not have the means will be left out. 

Officials have attributed part of the increase in public school enrollees to parents opting to transfer their children from private institutions. 

At a Palace briefing on Thursday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque did not rule out that Metro Manila could be placed under a more relaxed quarantine status. 

It came after Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, who chairs the Metro Manila Council, brought up the possibility as he said reported infections in the capital region are on the decrease. 

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION METRO MANILA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: The GCTA controversy
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
A year after the measure meant to shorten prison time for inmates who show good behavior, the Good and Conduct and Time Allowance...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines enters list of top 20 countries with most COVID-19 infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The Philippines overtook Pakistan’s caseload of 312,806, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco camp to declare speakership vacant if Cayetano does not resign on October 14 – lawmaker
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
The camp of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) will be declaring the speakership vacant if Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros)...
Headlines
fbfb
Sell properties in Metro Manila, not those in Japan – Locsin
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
Instead of selling Philippine properties in Japan, five houses owned by the Social Security System in exclusive Urdaneta Village...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to Cayetano: Pass 2021 budget
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
It’s time to focus on the passage of the P4.5- trillion budget for next year, with the leadership issue in the House...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DepEd NCR chief to propose students' visit to schools for interaction
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
Education officials in Metro Manila are eyeing to propose occasional visits by students to schools for interaction, with the...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: 10,136 contact tracers hired, start training
5 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Friday it has filled 10,136 out of the 50,000 posts for contract...
Headlines
fbfb
Workers' group calls for Beep card refund after cashless policy takes effect
By Christian Deiparine | 6 hours ago
A labor group on Friday urged the transportation department to refund to commuters the cost of buying new Beep cards, as the...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra confirms Perete's resignation, asks for respect for privacy
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
“As these reasons were very personal, the least we could do for him is to respect his privacy and wish him well,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Boracay reopens: 7 visitors from Metro Manila
By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
As Boracay island welcomed domestic tourists from Metro Manila yesterday, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat cited...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with