#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
LGUs, health facilities told to dispose infectious medical waste properly
Masks and gloves were found scattered along EDSA on September 28, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
LGUs, health facilities told to dispose infectious medical waste properly
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 28, 2020 - 12:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health asked healthcare facilities and local government units to follow protocols in disposing infectious medical waste after face masks and gloves were seen strewn along EDSA.

“If that waste is picked up by garbage collectors and they’re not wearing gloves, they can get infected if they touch their face,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing on Monday.

“We remind all healthcare providers and all LGUs, we are asking for your help in monitoring the disposal of medical waste. There is this protocol that needs to be followed,” she said in Filipino.

Surgical masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment were found scattered along the northbound lane of EDSA in Quezon City Monday morning. MMDA EDSA traffic chief Bong Nebrija said traffic authorities are checking video footages in the area to determine the source of trash bags containing medical waste. 

Vergeire called on medical facilities and LGUs to follow protocols on the proper handling of infectious medical waste as it could have serious impacts on human health and the environment, if not managed properly.

Health department guidelines for waste management during the health crisis instruct that all medical waste generated in the management and treatment of suspect, probable and confirmed COVID-19 patients should be considered infectious. These include, among others, used protective gear, gloves, swabs, test tubes and syringes.

Infectious waste is discarded in an appropriate waste receptacle. Waste bins must be properly sealed prior to their transport to a temporary facility, provided these locations are away from patients and public spaces, before getting picked up for treatment. Some facilities disinfect their waste at source.

As typically practiced, medical waste in the country are disinfected through steam sterilization, also called autoclave, which subjects the waste to intense heat and pressure to kill pathogens. Once treated, medical watse is then transported to a licensed sanitary landfill for final disposal in a cell dedicated for this type of garbage.

Even prior to the EDSA incident, local medical facilities are seeing a surge in volume of infectious waste as rising coronavirus cases in the country also increased the number of disposable face masks, syringes and other protective gears which are thrown away after usage. 

Data earlier obtained by Philstar.com from the environment department showed the Philippines generated 19.187.7 metric tons of infectious healthcare garbage from April to July 20. 

INFECTIOUS MEDICAL WASTE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP to monitor beerhouses, bars
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Warning other establishments against quarantine violations, the Philippine National Police has ordered all police commanders...
Headlines
fbfb
New Metro Manila quarantine status out this week
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte is expected to announce this week the updated quarantine classifications of Metro Manila and other areas...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Pandemic didn't cancel Manila 'white sand' opening, shouldn't push back polls
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo shot down the proposal to postpone the 2022 national elections because of the coronavirus pa...
Headlines
fbfb
China threatens global economy, health – US
By Pia Lee Brago | 12 hours ago
China threatens the global economy and health by unsustainably exploiting natural resources and exporting its willful disregard...
Headlines
fbfb
Navy wants WPS gas platforms for monitoring
By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
he Philippine Navy is moving to transform two retired gas platforms in Palawan into Littoral Monitoring Stations or LMS in...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Drilon seeks bigger 2021 budgets for health, social welfare departments
1 hour ago
"There is no economy to speak if we do not have healthy persons, if citizens are afraid to go out, because of the lack of...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo concerned China out to meddle with Philippine polls in 2022
1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has raised the alarm on China’s potential role in spreading propaganda for the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbfb
Migrant workers forced back home by pandemic near 200,000
2 hours ago
DFA last week chartered three flights to bring home over 9,000 more overseas Filipinos amid the pandemic.
Headlines
fbfb
202 House members support Cayetano
By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
A “supermajority” of 202 members of the nearly 300-member House of Representatives manifested support for the...
Headlines
fbfb
SWS: Hunger hits new high of 30.7%
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The number of Filipino families that experienced involuntary hunger rose to a new record-high in September, the Social Weather...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with