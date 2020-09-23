â€˜Business Unusualâ€™: Phitex 2020 hybrid edition pushes through in Bohol

MANILA, Philippines— The country's biggest, government- organized travel trade event Philippine Travel Exchange kicked off its hybrid edition on Wednesday in Panglao, Island Bohol.

With the theme “Business Unusual,” this year’s trade event would showcase leading players in the tourism industry who will share new strategies, technologies, and marketing innovations that will shape the sector during this pandemic and in the post-COVID world.

Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap said Bohol stands proud to have been chosen as Phitex 2020 host.

“Phitex 2020 is extraordinary as well, because it shows the courage and resiliency of the Philippine tourism sector,” Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap said during his opening remarks.

“Despite the pandemic, PHITEx 2020 has brought together a severely impacted industry that has lost millions of jobs and billions in revenues, yet rises today here in Bohol, in defiance of the odds, to reopen its doors once more and reclaim our lives from fear and uncertainty,” he added.

Yap, Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones as well as DOT Undersecretary for Tourism Development Benito Bengzon, Jr. and DOT Assistant Secretary for Product and Market Development Verna Buensuceso led the opening of the event on Wednesday morning.

The Bohol governor cited that Phitex has generated shows us that tourism and our need to travel and explore our world remain alive and well for many of us.

“Instead of viewing Covid-19 as a total tragedy, in time, we may actually quietly agree that it was the bitter pill that we all had to swallow to stop the world from the maddening tourism of consumerism, excess, and abuse,” he said.

The festive event was marked by a unique vertical concert that was aired virtually through a Facebook livestream on the official page of TPB.

Among the performers include Loboc Children’s Choir, Loboc Ambassador Band and Kasing Sining Teatro Bol-anon Ensemble.

TPB earlier said all delegations and participants who arrived in Bohol for the Phitex were issued a contact tracing card upon arrival. They were also asked to follow safety protocol, including use of personal protective equipment, hygiene station, luggage sanitation, and physical distancing.

This event will run until September 24, Thursday.

Last July 14, the Department of Tourism released the Administrative Order 2020-003 or the Guidelines on MICE (meetings, incentive travel, conventions, and exhibitions industry) Operations under the modified general community quarantine.

Under these guidelines, MICE events are only allowed at 50-percent capacity in areas under the MGCQ.