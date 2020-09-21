#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Change in House leadership likely won't push through, Paolo Duterte ally says
This image shows the east entrance of the main building of the House of Representatives.
congress.gov.ph
Change in House leadership likely won't push through, Paolo Duterte ally says
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - September 21, 2020 - 4:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — A change in leadership at the House of Representatives leadership hinted at on Sunday may not actually push through, a close ally of Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City, 1st District), who made the hints, disclosed on Monday. 

This comes after Rep. Duterte, House deputy speaker, admitted Sunday to sending a Viber message threatening to call for the removal of House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano from his post after a number of lawmakers reached out to him and hinted at possible misgivings with the leadership of Cayetano, a close ally and former running mate of no less than President Rodrigo Duterte. 

Speaking in separate interviews aired over ANC and CNN Philippines, Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-CIS Party-list), who chairs the House appropriations panel, said: "I have a strong feeling that no coup will happen [because] there is no problem with his leadership...whatever congressmen say, we'll try to address that."

"This is just my opinion but I have a 99.99% feeling that Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano will stay as our speaker [and] the ouster will not push through...The way I see it, that is not going to happen at all this afternoon," he also said in Filipino. 

The lower chamber's internal squabbles center around the budget allocations for their respective districts as the House Committee on Appropriation's deliberates the P4.5-trillion National Expenditure Program for 2021, the basis for the national budget bill. 

According to Yap, the lower chamber would not want to hamper the budget's passage regardless of any misgivings. 

He added that most of the lawmaker's frustrations stemmed from their shares in the 2021 budget under the Department of Public Works and Highways.

"If the speakership and deputy speakership posts are declared vacant at this time, somebody will have to take over, and there will be chaos. The budget could be delayed, and the people will suffer...the budget is not made by Congress. It's the DPWH that identifies it and we only submit it to the [budget management department.]"

According to reports, the presidential son's earlier Viber message to other lawmakers read in Filipino: "I already told you, I am just keeping silent because the Speaker’s camp isn’t speaking to me anymore, and now I am suddenly dragged into this. I will ask the Mindanao Bloc to declare the seat of Speaker and Deputy Speakers vacant this Monday."

In 2018, the House of Representatives went through a similar change in leadership when former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo took the reins as House Speaker ahead of President Duterte's third State of the Nation Address.

Franco Luna with reports from News5

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES HOUSE SPEAKER ALAN PETER CAYETANO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PAOLO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine money remitters flagged in millions of dollars in ‘suspicious’ transactions
By Karol Ilagan | 8 hours ago
In this collaboration with more than 400 journalists in 88 countries, PCIJ examines the Filipino subjects in the FinCEN Files...
Headlines
fbfb
Crowding at Manila's 'white sand beach' prompts relief of Station 5 commander
23 hours ago
JTF COVID Shield said Sunday that it is calling "on the people who plan to visit the Manila Bay to observe discipline and...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos urged to reject lies about Marcos rule on 48th martial law anniversary
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo called on Filipinos to “push back against these lies at every instant.”
Headlines
fbfb
MPD exec axed over Manila Bay beach crowd
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The police station commander in charge of the Manila Bay area was sacked yesterday after crowds that gathered to see the newly...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
10 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
DOH asks Palace to regulate COVID-19 swab test prices
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 minutes ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department has recommended the issuance of an executive order to reconcile...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: No de facto martial law in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 54 minutes ago
"We have learned from the painful experience during Martial Law," the Palace spokesman said.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to talk 'drug war,' West Philippine Sea at UN General Assembly — Palace
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is set to address the United Nations General Assembly for the first time on Tuesday, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to over 290,000 as death toll nears 5,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The DOH logged 3,475 additional COVID-19 infections, pushing the nation's caseload to 290,190.
Headlines
fbfb
Tension as new petitioners vs anti-terrorism law barred from holding short picket
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
After a dialogue with the groups, the Manila cops allowed the petitioners to hold a short picket.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with