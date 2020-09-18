#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippine cemeteries closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4
People light a candle at Manila North Cemetery on September 9, 2020.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Philippine cemeteries closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4
(Philstar.com) - September 18, 2020 - 12:53pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:09 p.m.) — All cemeteries and columbariums across the country will be closed for the coming "Undas" season amid concerns over mass gatherings as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Millions in the Catholic-majority Philippines will not be allowed to visit their departed loved ones in cemeteries, memorial parks and columbariums from October 29 to November 4, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced Friday.

The temporary closure of cemeteries was approved by the government’s inter-agency task force in a bid to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Roque said cemeteries will be opened but only with a limited capacity of 30% from September 17 to November 15, excluding the aforementioned dates.

“Ibig sabihin pwede tayong dumalaw bago isara at matapos isara ang mga sementeryo pero 30% ang capacity,” he said.

(We can visit before and after the closure of cemeteries but only at 30% capacity.)

The elderly and minors will be allowed to visit cemeteries and columbariums during this time. Visitors must wear face masks and face shields and practice physical distancing.

Manila City was among the first to order the closure of cemeteries during the "Undas" season to avoid crowding. 

The country's caseload reached over 276,000 with 4,785 deaths.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Doctors’ group seeks end to all lockdowns
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
A group of doctors and concerned citizens yesterday pressed for the immediate lifting of lockdowns imposed to prevent the...
Headlines
fbfb
France, Germany, UK challenge legality of China’s South China Sea claim
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
France, Germany and the United Kingdom have challenged before the United Nations the legality of China’s sweeping maritime...
Headlines
fbfb
Forbes: Sy family still on top, 2nd generation Gokongweis debut
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
The country’s richest tycoons saw their collective wealth fall 22 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to extend state of public health calamity
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
President Duterte will extend the state of calamity in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic six months after its declaration,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Clean up PhilHealth by December, or else…
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has given Philippine Health Insurance Corp. officer-in-charge Dante Gierran until the end of the year to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
EU resolution 'welcome step' toward accountability, reckoning — Karapatan
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 minutes ago
The European Parliament adopted a resolution Thursday condemning the situation in the Philippines with 626 votes in favor,...
Headlines
fbfb
Groups ask SC to nullify anti-terrorism law for impeding humanitarian work
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“The implementation of RA 11479 will surely worsen the present human rights situation and so petitioners have no other...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP on HRW report: 'Drug war' deaths increased by 5%, not 50%, amid pandemic
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP director for deputy administration, disputed the dispatch released by Human Rights Watch,...
Headlines
fbfb
EU Parliament condemns ‘rapidly deteriorating’ state of human rights, press freedom in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The resolution, adopted Thursday with 626 votes in favor, seven against and 52 abstentions, denounced the thousands of extrajudicial...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos should welcome European powers' challenge to China — Carpio
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 13 hours ago
"This serves as a warning to China that it cannot draw straight baselines around distant offshore islands or archipelagos...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with