#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
AFP on Dito cell sites in military camps: 'Very low' risk of spying
File photo shows Major General Edgard Arevalo who serves as the spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
The STAR/Boy Santos
AFP on Dito cell sites in military camps: 'Very low' risk of spying
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - September 11, 2020 - 1:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Friday downplayed the possibility of a security breach following its recently inked deal with China-backed Dito Telecommunity which allows the company to set up cell towers in military camps. 

"It's a low threat in terms of the raised concerns about spying, concerns about listening devices or eavesdropping. We have studied that," Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, told CNN Philippines' "The Source" in a mix of English and Filipino. 

Arevalo further said that while he could not disclose additional details which are matters of national security, the AFP had its experts look into the matter. 

He also cited the endorsement from the National Telecommunications Commission and the Department of Information and Communications Technology, as well as the House's approval of Dito's franchise as factors which were considered by the military. 

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Wednesday confirmed to the appropriations committee of the House of Representatives that he recently signed a contract submitted to him by Dito Telecommunity Corp.

"The reason why [Lorenzana] signed it already is because na-satisfy naman siya sa pinresent ng (he was satisfied with what was presented by the) AFP in terms of what preparations, what measures have been instituted to ensure that national security will be protected," Arevalo explained Friday.

"We already addressed that, the risk for that possibility is very low...We think this is not a cause of major concern," he aded partially in Filipino. 

National security and sovereignty

Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro) immediately voiced his objections, raising the possible security issues posed by the deal. 

"Can you imagine that there will be Chinese employees of Dito, who may be spies for China while we have a conflict especially in the West Philippine Sea, entering our camps?” Rodriguez asked during a hearing. 

Rodriguez renewed these objections on Friday, while being interviewed on the same program as Arevalo, saying that even a supposedly minimal security risk should not be overlooked. 

"Whatever risk there, even if it’s low, we have to be on the side of safety, we have to be always on the side of national security and sovereignty. If they admit that there’s a risk, then why should we allow that to happen?" he said. 

The solon further warned that Dito could easily slip listening devices or cameras in its tower equipment but Arevalo said AFP officials take necessary precautions against spying such as turning their cell phones off and leaving the devices outside conference rooms during important meetings. 

READ: Recto on Dito cell sites: Military camps should be no-go zones for possible 'electronic Trojan horse

Dito CME is the publicly listed holding company of Dito Telecommunity.

China Telecom Corporation owns 40% of Dito CME while Udenna Corporation and its subsidiary Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp. own 35% and 25%, respectively. 

Both Udenna and Chelsea Logistics are owned by Filipino-Chinese businessman Dennis Uy, a friend of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Last month, the House plenary voted 240-7-7 to approve on third and final reading a measure that paved the way for a 25-year legislative franchise of Dito Telecommunity Corp. — with a report from The STAR

AFP CHINA DITO TELECOMMUNITY MILITARY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
93 Bilibid inmates walk free
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Almost a hundred prisoners in the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City walked free yesterday, mostly after being granted...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque believes Pemberton pardon linked to Duterte’s desire to get COVID-19 vaccine access
22 hours ago
In justifying his boss’ surprise move, Roque stressed that Duterte has repeatedly emphasized the need for a coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
'More than money, it is about memory': Fight against dictatorship continues for some Marcos victims
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
For Martial Law survivors and families of victims, the importance Republic Act 10368 — the Human Rights Victims Reparation...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin: No ‘exchange’ for Pemberton release
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
There was no “exchange” in the absolute pardon granted by President Duterte to convicted killer US Marine Lance...
Headlines
fbfb
95 Pinoys swapped for 2 pardoned Emiratis
By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
In exchange for two Emiratis pardoned by President Duterte, 95 Filipinos detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for various...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
33 minutes ago
On Marcos' birth anniversary, anti-torture advocates ask SC to nullify law 'reminiscent' of dictatorship
By Kristine Joy Patag | 33 minutes ago
On the birth anniversary of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., torture survivors and families of involuntary disappearances...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
US COVID-19 vaccine makers didn't ask for conditions from Philippines — DOH
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stressed that all potential COVID-19 vaccines will undergo the regulatory process...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Lacson questions billions in intel funds allocated to Duterte’s office in proposed 2021 budget
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
“I myself intend to ask this question when the Office of the President’s budget is up for discussion. When you...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Pemberton to remain in military compound while BI takes over custody for deportation processing
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, who was granted pardon over killing US transgender woman Jennifer Laude, will remain in...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
DOT: Safety marshals to monitor beaches
By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
Safety marshals should be deployed in beach and island destinations when they reopen, in line with ensuring that physical...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with