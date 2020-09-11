95 Pinoys swapped for 2 pardoned Emiratis

MANILA, Philippines — In exchange for two Emiratis pardoned by President Duterte, 95 Filipinos detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for various offenses have been released, Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said yesterday.

In an interview over dzXL, Perete said the Emiratis, who were among the four foreigners pardoned by Duterte, were freed under a “prisoner swap” agreement.

The DOJ official said the release of the 95 Filipinos came in two batches, with 45 comprising the first batch. He could not say for which offense or offenses the Filipinos had been held.

“It was the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) that negotiated (for their release). We were the ones who made a demand, we had list (of names) who we want to be part of the prisoner swap,” he said.

The two Emiratis were among the four foreigners recently pardoned by Duterte, including US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton. Perete said he could not recall the nationality of the fourth foreigner.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier said the President has pardoned 139 prisoners – including four foreigners – since assuming office in 2016.

“The total number of pardons given by the President, both conditional and absolute, since the time the President assumed the position as president was something like 139 pardons already, and that is a lot more than the total number of pardons given during the previous administration,” Guevarra said earlier.