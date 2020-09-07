Over 164,000 Filipinos repatriated due to pandemic â€” DFA

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has repatriated almost 165,000 Filipinos since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The agency in a press release Sunday said it brought home 42,583 overseas Filipinos in August, bringing the total number of those repatriated to 164,368.
"An overwhelming majority (76.1%) of the August repatriates flew in from the Middle East while the rest came from Asia and the Pacific, the Americas, Europe, and Africa," DFA's statement read.
Data from the agency shows that another 10.4% or 32,389 of repatriates came from Asia and the Pacific, 9.6% or 4,109 from the Americas, 3.7% or 1,571 from Europe, and 0.2% or 91 from Africa.
"The DFA also mounted nine chartered flights in August which brought home distressed Filipinos from Malaysia, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon," the department said.
"These DFA-chartered flights were paid for using the Assistance-to-Nationals Fund. The Department, through its Philippine Embassy in Tehran and in coordination with its partner government agencies, also successfully brought home stranded OFWs in Uzbekistan in late August despite the lack of an embassy and consulate general in the country."
Lauding its "relentless...repatriation efforts despite the imposition of MECQ during the first half of [August]," the DFA further assured the public that it "stands ready to bring home our fellow Filipinos from anywhere in the world."
"In fact, the second batch of repatriates from Lebanon, following the blast at Beirut Port, arrived safely last Thursday night on board a DFA-chartered Philippine Airlines flight," the agency revealed.
Over 10,000 cases of COVID-19 among FIlipinos abroad
Meanwhile, a separate report from the DFA on Sunday confirmed only one new case among Filipinos abroad, bringing the total tally to 10,117.
The agency said the single new case was recorded in the Asia and the Pacific region.
Coronavirus-related deaths and recoveries remain unchanged at 758 and 6,284, respectively.
Of the 10,117 cases recorded by the DFA, 1,998 have been verified by the Department of Health.
In the Philippines, latest data from the DOH places the national caseload at 237, 365 and deaths at 3,875.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 880,396 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.
At least 26,947,550 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 17,709,800 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
The government has sent 185,750 Overseas Filipino Workers back to their home regions, according to the latest government data.
Of that number, 9,614 were sent back to their home regions in the first week of September.
The government has been helping send home OFWs who have returned from abroad because of the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-May.
China is recasting Wuhan as a heroic coronavirus victim and trying to throw doubt on the pandemic's origin story as it aims to seize the narrative at a time of growing global distrust of Beijing.
The PR blitz plays out daily in comments by Chinese officials and lavish state media coverage of a "reborn" Wuhan that trumpets China's epidemic-control efforts and economic recovery while the United States struggles.
The drive peaked in the past week as Chinese primary schools welcomed back students with considerable fanfare and Wuhan hosted executives from dozens of multinationals, from Panasonic to Dow and Nokia, on a highly choreographed tour of the central Chinese city.
"There are few places in the world today where you don't need a mask and can gather," a Chinese official, Lin Songtian, told the executives, implying that Wuhan was one of those places. — AFP
The Department of Health registers 2,529 new infections of coronavirus disease 2019, bringing the country’s total caseload to 234,570.
53 more deaths and 1,136 additional recoveries are registered.
The Department of Health reports 3,714 new cases of the coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines to 232,072.
The Health department announces 1,088 more recoveries and 49 new deaths.
