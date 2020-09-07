#VACCINEWATCHPH
4 million Filipinos at risk of developing cardiovascular diseases
According to Philippine Heart Association (PHA) president Orly Bugarin, there are over four million Filipinos suffering from diabetes and thus have higher chances of developing CVDs.
4 million Filipinos at risk of developing cardiovascular diseases
Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - September 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Without them knowing, about four million Filipinos are at high risk of developing cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), the number one killer illness in the country.

According to Philippine Heart Association (PHA) president Orly Bugarin, there are over four million Filipinos suffering from diabetes and thus have higher chances of developing CVDs.

“Diabetic patients have twice or three times risk of developing CVD, which based on Department of Health (DOH) data is the leading cause of death among Filipinos,” Bugarin disclosed.

He said the Philippines is among the top five countries in Western Pacific Region with high diabetes prevalence. Most of those afflicted with diabetes are working people or in their productive years.

Diabetes, he added, shortens a person’s life span by six years and CVD can further cut it down by 12 more years.

Bugarin said most diabetic patients are unaware of the link between the two diseases and unable to take the necessary precautions to prevent the deadly illness.

He cited a survey done by PHA that showed many diabetic patients would willingly do something to avoid the possibility of developing CVD. It also showed that many diabetic patients are unaware of the link between their illness and CVD.

“One in two diabetic patients dies of CVD. This is very significant, that is why we are raising this concern,” Bugarin stressed.

Although diabetes is hereditary, medical experts said young people whose parents are diabetic can still avoid having the illness as well as CVD if they are made aware of it early.

In partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim Philippines Inc., Bugarin said different medical societies have launched an online educational campaign dubbed “For Your Sweetheart” to make Filipinos diagnosed with diabetes aware of their increased risk of developing CVDs.

Bugarin said www.foryousweetheart.ph website features an assessment risk test that allows one to easily determine chances of developing CVD.

With the campaign, he believes more people, especially diabetic patients and their loved ones, would be informed of the effect of the illness so they can take appropriate action and manage their condition correctly.

Greta Cortez, Boehringer Ingelheim Philippines head of medicine, said equipping both the patients and loved ones with important information can help them make the best decision together for their health and wellbeing.

