Ex-Ozamiz councilor Ardot Parojinog found dead in jail cell

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ozamiz City councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog was found dead in his detention cell in Ozamiz Police Station on Friday morning, the Philippine National Police said.

The STAR reported that Police General Camilo Cascolan, PNP chief, has ordered a probe into the incident. Reports, meanwhile, noted that no violence was observed.

PNP chief PGen Camilo Cascolan orders probe on the death of former Ozamiz City councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog. According to PNP, Parojinog was found dead inside the detention cell of Ozamis Police Station this morning. | via @manueltupas pic.twitter.com/07M8Nsa1us — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) September 4, 2020

In a separate interview with Dobol B sa News TV, Police Brig. Gen. Rolando Anduyan, director of Police Regional Office 10, said Parjinog arrived in their station from Metro Manila detention on Thursday morning.

Parojinog was due to attend a hearing on Friday. A 2018 STAR report said he is facing murder, illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of explosives case before Ozamiz Regional Trial Court Branch 15.

Anduyan also said Parojinog seemed unwell when he was brought to the police station. “Medyo matamlay nung dumating,” he added. The police regional director said they have started investigating but explained that they are also waiting for advice from the city health office for health protocols to be observed for COVID-19.

Ricardo is the brother of the former Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog who was killed in a bloody police raid in July 2017. Reynaldo's wife and several of their relatives were also killed in the simultaneous raids.Their children, meanwhile, were arrested and are facing drug-related charges.

The former councilor fled to Taiwan but was deported to the Philippines in 2018.

President Rodrigo Duterte in a speech in November 2018 threatened to “wipe out from the earth” the Parojinog family that he accused of having links to the illegal drug trade. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas