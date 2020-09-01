#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Teachers, school administrators file 31st petition vs anti-terrorism law
In this September 1, 2020, photo, academics file the 31st legal challenge to the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 at the Supreme Court
Released/Alliance of Concerned Teachers
Teachers, school administrators file 31st petition vs anti-terrorism law
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - September 1, 2020 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — A group of professors, school administrators, teachers, and teacher-unionists on Tuesday filed the 31st legal challenge to the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Through a 77-page petition, the 72 individuals asked the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order against Republic Act 11479, to prevent its implementation, and to declare it as unconstitutional.

The petitioners argue that the much-feared anti-terrorism law violates citizens' constitutional rights to due process, freedom of speech and expression, academic freedom, and privacy.

They also argue that the law is unconstitutional because it allows "arrest without judicial warrant and detention without charges exceeding the allowable period under the constitution" and "enroaches on judicial power."

RELATED: Lacson rejects 'unconstitutional' tag on warrantless detention in anti-terrorism bill

The petition named President Rodrigo Duterte, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, and House Speaker Alan Cayetano as respondents.

"Petitioners respectfully submit that the respondents committed grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or in excess of jurisdiction when they enacted Republic Act No. 11479 which violates the provisions of the 1987 Constitution, and there is no appeal, or any plain, speedy and adequate remedy in the ordinary course of law," the petition reads.

Although laws start from bills filed in and approved by Congress, they need the president's signature — or his inaction for 30 days from receipt — to become enacted.

Teachers' group warns against further profiling, abuse vs its members

Several members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, including its Secretary-General Raymond Basilio, joined the petition and released a statement on Monday night to further make their case.

"The petitioners argue that the assailed law poses grave threats to academic freedom and academicians’ right to freely express and exchange ideas, opinions, and analyses on various platforms," the statement reads.

"The petition likewise cites the experience of [ACT] on massive rights violation in the 2019 profiling of [its] members nationwide and the onslaught of slander campaign believed to be led by state forces," the group added.

Annexed within the petition are several alleged instances of harrassment and profiling incidents committed against members of ACT.

"Finally, education worker-petitioners allege the law will result in worse attacks, as was the case in the brutal murder of ACT Bacolod City Coordinator Zara Alvarez after years of harassment, terrorist-tagging, and even wrongful incarceration," the group said.

READ: Killing of Zara Alvarez highlights dangers of red-tagging — CHR

"The eagerness to end terrorism should never be used to curtail basic freedoms and rights guaranteed by the Constitution," the 72 petitioners urged.

"For a war on terrorism that disrespects and disregards the rights of the people is not a war on terrorism. It is a war against the people."

Oral arguments for the petitions related to the anti-terrorism law are set for this month. They will be held on the third week of September at the earliest.

RELATED: Solgen to SC: Oral arguments on anti-terror law unnecessary, unsafe due to pandemic

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Metro Manila under GCQ for 1 more month
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
More businesses are allowed to reopen beginning today even as Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine for...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
1 day ago
Headlines
Metro Manila, neighboring areas stay under GCQ
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 hours ago
The country’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached over 220,000. Of the figure, 157,403 have recovered, while 3,250 have...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Metro Manila mayors favor GCQ with shorter curfew hours
By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
"The president will make the announcement but for now, there is no fixed recommendation yet from the IATF," Roque said.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte at Jolo blast site: Fighting first before peace
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
After kissing the ground at the site of a recent suicide bombing attack in Jolo, President Duterte on Sunday told soldiers...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 minutes ago
Cascolan to serve as OIC when PNP chief Gamboa retires
By Franco Luna | 12 minutes ago
"Cascolan brings with him the occupational specialty in command and control, honed by vast experience in field operations...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
COVID-19 cases climb past 224,000 as Metro Manila stays under GCQ
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 56 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte kept partial restrictions in the capital region for a month starting Tuesday. Other areas under...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Citing killing of Zara Alvarez, Karapatan presses SC to grant protection writs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
On Tuesday, the rights monitor filed a manifestation before the SC stating the "rampant red-tagging and terrorist-labeling...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
'All-out': Task force vows tighter curfew enforcement amid GCQ extension
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
“Curfew must be enforced regardless of the existing community quarantine status. Containing the unnecessary movement...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Duterte says P1-billion college aid allotted for children of OFWs displaced by COVID-19
4 hours ago
"The education subsidy will be given to one college level beneficiary from a qualified OFW enrolled or is intending to enroll...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with