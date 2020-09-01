#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COA cites AFP for delayed modernization projects
The COA’s breakdown showed that of the 28 delayed projects totaling P5.727 billion, 11 are still ongoing as of Dec. 31, 2019 even if the expected dates of completion or delivery, as stated in the contracts, were in 2018 and early 2019.
STAR/File
COA cites AFP for delayed modernization projects
Elizabeth Marcelo (The Philippine Star) - September 1, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) has called out the Armed Forces of the Philippines over its poor implementation of billions of pesos worth of projects under the AFP Modernization Program, a majority of which should have been completed in 2018 and 2019.

“AFP Modernization Projects were not efficiently implemented as indicated by: (a) 28 projects costing P5,727,312,793.35 not completed within the specific contract time; (b) 15 suspended projects costing P3,972,875,480.42; and (c) one terminated contract costing P246,000,000.00,” the COA said in its 2019 annual audit report on the AFP.

The audit body attributed the delays and other problems in the implementation of the projects to AFP’s “failure to conduct detailed engineering investigations, surveys and designs prior to bidding and award of contract.”

The COA pointed out that under Section 17.6 of the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations (RIRR) of Republic Act 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act, “no bidding and award of contract for infrastructure projects shall be made unless the detailed engineering investigations, surveys and designs, for the project have been sufficiently carried out and duly approved in accordance with the standards and specifications prescribed by the Head of Procuring Entity (HoPE) concerned.”

“Had the Management carried out the activities required under Section 17.6 of the Revised IRR of RA 9184, delayed project implementation could have been avoided,” the COA said.

The COA’s breakdown showed that of the 28 delayed projects totaling P5.727 billion, 11 are still ongoing as of Dec. 31, 2019 even if the expected dates of completion or delivery, as stated in the contracts, were in 2018 and early 2019.

Some projects, meanwhile, were completed only in the last quarter of 2019 even if the agreed completion/delivery dates were in 2018.

Among the big projects still ongoing are the “Coast Watch System” upgrade amounting to P256.066 million which was only at 60.91 percent completion rate as of Dec. 31, 2019, even if the agreed completion date was on March 30, 2019; as well as the upgrade of the Communication Electronics and Information Systems Service, Armed Forces of the Philippines (CEISSAFP) Training Center amounting to P20 million which was only 21.21 percent completed as of yearend, even if the agreed completion date was Oct. 1, 2019.

There were also fast boats amounting to P228.12 million and long-range sniper weapons amounting to P48 million which have yet to be delivered as of yearend, even if the agreed delivery dates were on Oct. 7, 2019 and Feb. 12, 2019, respectively.

Meanwhile, 15 projects amounting to P3.972 billion were temporarily suspended for various “issues” that have yet to be resolved.

A “full motion flight simulator” project amounting to P246 million was terminated, though the reason was not stated in the audit report.

The COA directed the AFP to institute the necessary remedies that would fast-track the implementation of the projects such as imposition of liquidated damages against the contractors for the late deliveries or completion of projects as well as disqualification and blacklisting of erring contractors.

AFP COMMISSION ON AUDIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 cases in Philippines surpass 220,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Global coronavirus infections soared past 25.1 million with at least 845,000 deaths.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Metro Manila mayors favor GCQ with shorter curfew hours
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
"The president will make the announcement but for now, there is no fixed recommendation yet from the IATF," Roque said.
Headlines
fbfb
5 hospitals eyed for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine from China
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The vaccine candidate produced by Sinovac is among the few in the world to enter Phase 3 clinical trials—or large-scale...
Headlines
fbfb
'Time for war': Duterte says gov't is fighting for now, talks can happen 'in God's time'
By Franco Luna | 13 hours ago
"If we cannot really agree then we fight. And we fight hard until they are finished. Maybe by that time, when they are all...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte appoints ex-NBI director Gierran as new PhilHealth chief
4 hours ago
Dante Gierran would replace former PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales, who recently stepped down from his post after Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Frontliners honored on heroes’ day
By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
President Duterte yesterday honored frontliners in the war against the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic and expressed hope...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte at Jolo blast site: Fighting first before peace
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
After kissing the ground at the site of a recent suicide bombing attack in Jolo, President Duterte on Sunday told soldiers...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Metro Manila under GCQ for 1 more month
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
More businesses are allowed to reopen beginning today even as Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine for...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Refusal to participate in census punishable by law – PSA
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
As the conduct of the 2020 Census of Population and Housing kicks off today, the Philippine Statistics Authority reminded...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Baby boom seen due to pandemic
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
A baby boom is expected by 2021 with 751,000 babies to be born due to unplanned and teenage pregnancies during lockdown brought...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with