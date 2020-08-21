LPA off Cagayan likely to intensify into tropical depression by Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area spotted east of Cagayan shows high chances of strengthening into a tropical depression within the day or by Saturday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

“Nananatili pong mataas ang tsansa na maging isang mahinang bagyo or tropical depression ang nasabing LPA pagsapit po ng either mamaya or bukas at bibigyan ito ng pangalan na 'Igme' or 'yung pang siyam na bagyo ngayong 2020,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said during PAGASA’s 4:00 a.m. forecast on Friday.

The LPA was last located based on satellite animation 210 kilometers east of Aparri in Cagayan.

It is expected to gradually continue northwards toward the east of Babuyan Islands Friday morning until noon, moving further to the east of Batanes later in the day.

“Inaasahang mananatili po sa loob ng ating area of responsibility itong low pressure area hanggang sa Sunday kung saan posible pa po rin itong mag-enhance ng habagat kahit hindi na ito nakakaapekto ng ating bansa,” Estereja said.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon remains over a large portion of Luzon, expected to bring rains in the island's western section.