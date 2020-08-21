#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
LPA off Cagayan likely to intensify into tropical depression by Saturday
Low pressure area east of Cagayan as of 4:00 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2020
Screen grab, DOST-PAGASA Weather Report
LPA off Cagayan likely to intensify into tropical depression by Saturday
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 21, 2020 - 9:42am

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area spotted east of Cagayan shows high chances of strengthening into a tropical depression within the day or by Saturday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

“Nananatili pong mataas ang tsansa na maging isang mahinang bagyo or tropical depression ang nasabing LPA pagsapit po ng either mamaya or bukas at bibigyan ito ng pangalan na 'Igme' or 'yung pang siyam na bagyo ngayong 2020,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said during PAGASA’s 4:00 a.m. forecast on Friday.

The LPA was last located based on satellite animation 210 kilometers east of Aparri in Cagayan. 

It is expected to gradually continue northwards toward the east of Babuyan Islands Friday morning until noon, moving further to the east of Batanes later in the day.

“Inaasahang mananatili po sa loob ng ating area of responsibility itong low pressure area hanggang sa Sunday kung saan posible pa po rin itong mag-enhance ng habagat kahit hindi na ito nakakaapekto ng ating bansa,” Estereja said.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon remains over a large portion of Luzon, expected to bring rains in the island's western section.

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
10-year license only for drivers with spotless record
By Christian Imperio | 11 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office reminded motorists that those who committed even a single traffic violation will not be eligible...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH verifying Ateneo study on 3 million Pinoys with COVID-19
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health will look into the Ateneo de Manila University study that said nearly three million Filipinos may...
Headlines
fbfb
Duque orders review of PhilHealth IRM
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque has ordered a review of the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism to check for loopholes and correct...
Headlines
fbfb
LPA may develop into tropical depression
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area off Aurora will continue to bring rains over most of Luzon, including Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
Medical professionals allowed to go abroad
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
The government has relaxed its ban on the overseas deployment of nurses and health workers by allowing those with existing...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Philippines protests China's seizing of Filipino fishermen's devices on Scarborough
2 hours ago
The Philippines followed up its diplomatic protests against China in April by filing another one on Thursday, this time against...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Stalls selling ‘Manila, province of China’ products padlocked
By Rey Galupo | 11 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday ordered the closure of four stores in Divisoria that were selling Chinese beauty products...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Bayanihan 2 ratified
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
The Senate ratified last night the bicameral conference report for a P140-billion Bayanihan to Recover as One measure, described...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
EDSA toll eyed; PUJ phaseout to proceed
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Motorists using EDSA may have to pay a fee or toll at certain hours of the day beginning next year, if the Department of Transportation...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
COVID-19 releases hit P376 billion — DBM
By Mary Grace Padin | 11 hours ago
The government has released P376.57 billion in funds to key agencies for their coronavirus disease response efforts, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with