#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace assures Masbate of earthquake aid, stresses physical distancing at shelters
Rescuers look for survivors in the rubble of a house destroyed by a 6.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Cataingan, Masbate yesterday.
AFP/Courtesy of Javee Vallecer
Palace assures Masbate of earthquake aid, stresses physical distancing at shelters
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 4:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang reminded evacuees in Masbate to observe physical distancing while in temporary shelters and assured them that help is on the way.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said authorities have assigned personnel to ensure that safe distancing is observed in evacuation centers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

"One thing going for Masbate is that they have very low cases of COVID-19 but nonetheless, they should not be too complacent; even if they will be staying in temporary shelters, they have to observe social distancing," Roque told CNN Philippines.

Roque said food packs, water, blankets, and other essentials have been prepositioned and are ready for distribution.

"We have a direct line already with the governor, as well as with the mayor of Cataingan. The coordination effort to deliver what is needed by the residents of Cataingan is in full blast," the Palace spokesman said.

Roque said Duterte wants to visit the quake-hit areas but it remains unsure whether his security aides would allow him to do so.

He assured the province, though, that "whatever help that Masbate needs is forthcoming."

EARTHQUAKE RELIEF MASBATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duque tagged as ‘godfather’ of PhilHealth ‘mafia’
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
Whistleblowers and senior officials at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. have tagged Health Secretary Francisco Duque...
Headlines
fbfb
8pm to 5am unified curfew to be imposed in Metro Manila — Malacañang
6 hours ago
Malacañang on Wednesday announced that a unified curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be implemented by local government...
Headlines
fbfb
Public transport, local flights return
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Public transportation and domestic flights resume today in Metro Manila and other areas that will shift to general community...
Headlines
fbfb
WHO tells countries to improve COVID-19 response instead of waiting for a vaccine
6 hours ago
Doctor Takeshi Kasai, WHO Western Pacific regional director, viewed the speed of vaccine development with optimism and c...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: 'Transition' quarantine protocols for Metro Manila starting August 19
3 hours ago
"The Palace confirms that the National Task Force Against COVID-19 approved last night, August 18, in consultation with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
16 minutes ago
Local governments reminded to let seniors leave home for essential trips, allowed activities
By Franco Luna | 16 minutes ago
"We emphasize that these rules do not undermine the risks for older persons of contracting COVID-19 when going outside their...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Karapatan blames state forces for activists' killings but Palace rejects tag
1 hour ago
Rights group Karapatan laid the blame for the killings of activists Randall Echanis and Zara Alvarez on State forces, a claim...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines top 173,000 as Metro Manila goes back to GCQ
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Globally, the coronavirus case count reached 22.04 million, with over 778,000 deaths since the health crisis emerged in China...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Ombudsman orders suspension of top PhilHealth execs
2 hours ago
The Office of Ombudsman has ordered senior officers of the Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) Corp. suspended for six...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Philippines studying use of saliva as sample for coronavirus testing
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire local experts have been studying the method of collecting saliva samples for...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with