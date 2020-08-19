Palace assures Masbate of earthquake aid, stresses physical distancing at shelters

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang reminded evacuees in Masbate to observe physical distancing while in temporary shelters and assured them that help is on the way.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said authorities have assigned personnel to ensure that safe distancing is observed in evacuation centers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Related Stories Powerful quake rocks Masbate

"One thing going for Masbate is that they have very low cases of COVID-19 but nonetheless, they should not be too complacent; even if they will be staying in temporary shelters, they have to observe social distancing," Roque told CNN Philippines.

Roque said food packs, water, blankets, and other essentials have been prepositioned and are ready for distribution.

"We have a direct line already with the governor, as well as with the mayor of Cataingan. The coordination effort to deliver what is needed by the residents of Cataingan is in full blast," the Palace spokesman said.

Roque said Duterte wants to visit the quake-hit areas but it remains unsure whether his security aides would allow him to do so.

He assured the province, though, that "whatever help that Masbate needs is forthcoming."