Slain peasant activist Echanis laid to rest amid mounting calls for justice

MANILA, Philippines — Slain peasant activist and peace consultant Randall “Randy” Echanis was laid to rest on Monday, amid calls for justice for his brutal murder.

A week after he was found killed in his rented apartment in Quezon City, Echanis was buried at Loyala Memorial Park in Marikina. His family and colleagues and supporters from various progressive groups, led by Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) and Anakpawis, held a caravan from Quezon City to the cemetery.

Echanis’ widow, Erlinda, was quoted in a statement released by Anakpawis sa saying: “Ka Randy did not die in vain. He died as a well-loved hero and martyr of the peasant and people’s movement. His lifelong struggle for land, justice, and peace is worth emulating.”

Echanis, 72, and his neighbor, identified as Louie Tagapia, were found dead in his rented apartment in Novaliches, Quezon City on August 10.

Authorities investigating his killing were initially swept up in a tug of war over Echanis’ remains, with police insisting that it was a certain “Manuel Santiago” who was slain and not Echanis. This, despite Erlinda positively identifying her husband on the same day he was killed.

READ: Rights lawyers assert: Police no authority to hold Echanis body

It was only on Wednesday night that the Quezon City Police acknowledged that Echanis was the victim, after a fingerprint test.

The Department of Justice’s Administrative Order 35 task force, a panel looking into cause-oriented killings, proceeded with its investigation after the supposed confusion over his identity was cleared.

Calls for justice

KMP national chairperson Danilo Ramos vowed they will seek justice for Echanis’ death. "We will not let this killing pass. Ka Randy's murderers, this rotten haciendero and militarist state, will be held accountable. There will be no silence until there is justice!" Ramos said.

Alyansa ng Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon, peasant women group Amihan Cagayan Valley and Kasama – Timog Katagalugan also expressed anger over Echanis’ death and vowed to fight for justice in the case.

When he was killed, Echanis was serving as the national chairperson of Anakpawis.

He had also long been a long-time consultant for the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, and also sat as deputy secretary general of KMP.

Echanis participated in the 2016-2017 peace talks with the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte that tackled, among other issues, a draft Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER).

CASER contains proposals on agrarian reform, land distribution and development of the agricultural sector for food self-sufficiency. It also moves for the nationalization of utilities and of the mining industry.

Anakpawis also said that the slain peasant leader was instrumental in the crafting of the Genuine Agrarian Reform Bill that has repeatedly been filed in Congress. — Kristine Joy Patag