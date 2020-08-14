#VACCINEWATCHPH
Coronavirus infections in the Philippines cross 153,000
A man sells motorcycle barrier for P600 a piece along Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City August 10, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2020 - 4:02pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:53 p.m.) — The Philippines surpassed 153,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus Friday after registering 6,216 new infections, the Department of Health said.

This is the second highest number of additional cases recorded in a single-day. The country reported the biggest daily increase—6,901 cases—on August 10. 

The country’s caseload now stands at 153,660 with 79,813 classified as active cases or patients who are still infected with the virus. 

Researchers from the University of the Philippines and the University of Santo Tomas previously projected that the country’s cases may reach 150,000 by the end of August.

The regions with the highest number of newly-reported cases include Metro Manila with 3,848, Laguna with 302, Rizal with 242, Cavite with 240 and Bulacan with 178.

Recoveries, meanwhile, climbed to 71,405 after 1,038 more COVID-19 survivors were logged.

But 16 more coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded, raising the death toll to 2,442.

The country has been seeing massive increases in daily cases following the easing of containment measures and the reopening of the economy in June. 

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said working people make up the bulk of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. 

“The drivers of infection are those who go out of their homes and when they return, they will bring infection to their homes,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino Friday.

Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces were placed under modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18 in a bid to give swamped health workers a breather and recalibrate the government’s pandemic response. Malacañang said the extension of MECQ is “highly unlikely” as the government struggles to provide assistance for the poor. 

Over 1.829 million individuals have been tested for coronavirus in the country. 

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 752,000 since the outbreak emerged in China late last year. Over 20.75 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered. 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 14, 2020 - 4:20pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

August 14, 2020 - 4:20pm

The Philippines logs 6,216 new infections of the coronavirus disease, the Department of Health says.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 153,660.

1,038 more COVID-19 survivors and 16 more coronavirus-related fatalities are recorded.

August 14, 2020 - 3:12pm

New Zealand extends a lockdown of its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces, as authorities struggled with a growing new coronavirus outbreak.

"Cabinet has agreed to maintain our current settings for an additional 12 days, bringing us to a full two weeks in total," Ardern says

Since four people tested positive on Tuesday — the first cases in community transmission in 102 days — New Zealand has detected a cluster of 30 virus cases. — AFP

August 14, 2020 - 1:25pm

Health officials say New Zealand's resurgent coronavirus outbreak has spread beyond Auckland in a major blow to efforts to contain the disease.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says there were 12 more cases of community transmission, and one probable, following the shock re-emergence of the virus in Auckland this week.

He says two of the infections were found in the North Island town of Tokoroa, around 210 kilometres (130 miles) south of Auckland. — AFP

August 14, 2020 - 9:49am

Mexico surpasses half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19 after registering 7,371 new infections in 24 hours, authorities say.

The country now has 505,293 cases overall, with 55,293 deaths, the Ministry of Health says. — AFP

August 14, 2020 - 7:38am

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 750,000 people worldwide since it first emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1210 GMT on Thursday.

A total of 750,003 deaths have been recorded, out of 20,667,684 cases across the globe. 

Latin America and the Caribbean were the hardest hit region with 228,572 fatalities. — AFP

