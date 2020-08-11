PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace says it understands Thai newspaper for calling Philippines 'land of COVID'
Train staff members in protective suits stand next to buses and passengers at a train station in Manila on July 7, 2020, after authorities suspended operation of one of the train lines after some of its staff tested positive of COVID -19 disease.
AFP/Miggy Hilario
Palace says it understands Thai newspaper for calling Philippines 'land of COVID'
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2020 - 7:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Tuesday linked a Thai newspaper headline calling the Philippines "land of COVID" to the supposed media restrictions in Thailand.

Newspaper Thai Rath gave the Philippines the unflattering description in an August 9 article about the arrival of 165 Filipino teachers in Thailand.

Philippine Embassy in Bangkok Consul General Val Simon Roque has expressed "deep dissatisfaction" over the headline, saying its characterization of the Philippines was “inappropriate, insensitive, and unhelpful.” Roque has also assured the newspaper that Filipinos returning to Thailand are following health protocols and quarantine measures.

While the Philippine embassy in Bangkok cried foul over the description, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Filipinos should just understand the Thai newspaper.

"As a lawyer and defender of the rights of journalists and bloggers, I have several clients who are Thai bloggers and journalists. There is really no free press and free expression in Thailand. If you criticize the king, you may be jailed," the Palace official said in Filipino.

"I think, since they cannot criticize a lot of people in Thailand, they just opted to criticize us. Let us just understand them. We in the Philippines know the importance of free expression. Let's just accept it as an input in the free market of ideas," he added.

The Thai Rath story was published after the Philippines became the Southeast Asian country with the highest number of coronavirus disease 2019 infections. The country already has more than 139,000 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

At the same press briefing, Roque vowed to file charges against those who are peddling "fake news" about him. He noted that a quote card claiming that he had belittled the pandemic is circulating in social media.

"Iyong mga magkakalat ng fake news, sasampolan ko po kayo. Paimbestigahan ko kayo at ako po ay magsasampa ng kaso, antayin ninyo po iyan (To those spreading fake news, I will run after you. I will have you investigated  and I will file charges. Watch out)," the Palace spokesman said.  

"At the time of a pandemic, those who have nothing to do should not spread fake news," he added. 

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Has pandemic response been recalibrated or is MECQ a repeat of the same policies?
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"I think the threat is going down. Yesterday we had 3,000 new cases, down from 6,000 previously. So I think we are ready to...
Headlines
fbfb
Anakpawis: Police took body of slain peace consultant, arrested paralegal
9 hours ago
Police forcibly took the cadaver of the slain peasant activist Randall Echanis from the funeral parlor on Monday night and...
Headlines
fbfb
Former PhilHealth exec says he resigned out of 'delicadeza'
6 hours ago
"I believe that I am not fit to serve an agency of the government that is full of corruption and anomalies," former PhilHealth...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says he will go after erring PhilHealth officials
10 hours ago
In a speech late Monday, Duterte threatened officials who would be found involved in corruption and told those who are “innocent”...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte thanks Russia for offer to supply COVID-19 vaccine
19 hours ago
Duterte said he was very happy that Russia would supply the vaccine "and they are not talking about any payment."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
15 minutes ago
Palace says it understands Thai newspaper for calling Philippines 'land of COVID'
By Alexis Romero | 15 minutes ago
Malacañang Tuesday linked a Thai newspaper headline calling the Philippines "land of COVID" to the supposed...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Año: 50 barangay captains to be suspended amid probe into SAP 'misuse'
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Of the 50 village chiefs, 13 are from Metro Manila, 13 are from Ilocos region, 11 are from CALABRZON, ten are from Cagayan...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Eleazar hits violators, tells Filipinos: Don't make it hard for gov't to protect you
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
“The success and failure of our fight against COVID-19 depends on the cooperation of our kababayan. The more they defy...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
LRT-1 contractor lays off 100 employees amid MECQ
6 hours ago
As part of a "right-sizing program," the Light Rail Manila Corporation, the private contractor operating and maintaining the...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
SC to hold oral arguments for petitions vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Supreme Court set the petitions challenging the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 for oral arguments next month.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with