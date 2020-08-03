LIST: Regular holidays, special non-working days for 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang released Monday the list of regular and special non-working holidays for 2021.
The following days are declared holidays through Proclamation 986:
Regular holidays
- January 1 (Friday) – New Year’s Day
- April 1 – Maundy Thursday
- April 2 – Good Friday
- April 9 (Friday) – Araw ng Kagitingan
- May 1 (Saturday) – Labor Day
- June 12 (Saturday) – Independence Day
- August 30 (last Monday of August) – National Heroes Day
- November 30 (Tuesday) – Bonifacio Day
- December 25 (Saturday) – Christmas Day
- December 39 (Thursday) – Rizal Day
Special non-working days
- February 12 (Friday) – Chinese New Year
- February 25 (Thursday) – EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary
- April 3 – Black Saturday
- August 21 (Saturday) – Ninoy Aquino Day
- November 1 (Monday) – All Saints’ Day
- December 8 (Wednesday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
- December 31 (Friday) – Last day of the year
Additional special non-working days
- November 2 (Tuesday) – All Souls’ Day
- December 24 (Friday)
“The proclamation declaring national holidays for the observance of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Adha shall hereafter be issued after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar (Hijra) or the lunar calendar or upon Islamic astronomical calculations, whichever is possible or convenient,” the proclamation signed by President Rodrigo Duterte read.
- Latest
- Trending