LIST: Regular holidays, special non-working days for 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang released Monday the list of regular and special non-working holidays for 2021.

The following days are declared holidays through Proclamation 986:

Regular holidays

January 1 (Friday) – New Year’s Day

April 1 – Maundy Thursday

April 2 – Good Friday

April 9 (Friday) – Araw ng Kagitingan

May 1 (Saturday) – Labor Day

June 12 (Saturday) – Independence Day

August 30 (last Monday of August) – National Heroes Day

November 30 (Tuesday) – Bonifacio Day

December 25 (Saturday) – Christmas Day

December 39 (Thursday) – Rizal Day

Special non-working days

February 12 (Friday) – Chinese New Year

February 25 (Thursday) – EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary

April 3 – Black Saturday

August 21 (Saturday) – Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1 (Monday) – All Saints’ Day

December 8 (Wednesday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

December 31 (Friday) – Last day of the year

Additional special non-working days

November 2 (Tuesday) – All Souls’ Day

December 24 (Friday)

“The proclamation declaring national holidays for the observance of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Adha shall hereafter be issued after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar (Hijra) or the lunar calendar or upon Islamic astronomical calculations, whichever is possible or convenient,” the proclamation signed by President Rodrigo Duterte read.