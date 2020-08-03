Courts in Metro Manila, ECQ, MECQ areas 'physically closed' until August 14

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court ordered the physical closure of courts in Metro Manila and other localities under stricter quarantine protocols from August 3 to 14 amid rising COVID-19 infections.
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Sunday night directed courts under the National Capital Judicial Region as well as those in areas under enhanced community Quarantine or modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) "physically closed to all court users" until August 14.
Courts covered by the order can be reached through their respective hotlines, email addresses and/or Facebook accounts. Inquiries on transactions and requests for documents may also be coursed through these channels.
The announcement came prior to Malacañang’s move to revert Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna and Cavite to MECQ status from August 4 to 18, following the recommendation of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.
This was after medical professionals and frontliners over the weekend urged the national government to reform and recalibrate its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, slamming what they called the administration's militarist approach.
Higher courts operations
The SC’s essential offices and services shall continue in-court with a skeleton staff during the period.
Sessions by the tribunal as a full court and its three divisions meanwhile will be held through videoconferencing.
The Court of Appeals, Sandiganbayan and Court of Tax Appeals shall continue to receive petitions and pleadings electronically, and resolve cases pending before them. Hearings will be held through videoconferencing.
Regional trial courts, family courts and first level courts
All pleadings for civil and criminal cases shall be filed electronically to the branch where the case is pending.
Courts are also authorized to hear the cases through videoconferencing. “In-court hearings may be conducted should the judge find them to be necessary,” Peralta said.
A skeleton staff, assigned by the executive judge, will attend to concerns that may not be addressed online.
Night courts and Saturday courts shall also remain suspended until August 14.
In the past four days, the Department of Health reported record high tallies for single-day new coronavirus. On Sunday, it logged 5,032 new infections, pushing the national tally to 103,185.
Metro Manila and other “highrisk” areas were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine last May 16, which is more relaxed than ECQ, but has more restrictions compared with the general community quarantine (GCQ). Bookmark this page for updates. Photo by The STAR/Michael Varcas
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says the Department of Trade and Industry is authorized to issue a negative list of industries, which shall remain prohibited to operate even in areas under modified general community quarantine.
The Department of Health on Monday reports 985 COVID-19 cases (643 "fresh" cases and 432 "late" cases), pushing number of virus-infected persons in the Philippines to 36,438.
The health department also confirms 270 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 9,956.
Meanwhile, the 11 additional reported deaths raises the national death toll to 1,255.
Vice President Leni Robredo will go after those who posted "fake news" over her office sending food to a frontliners at a hospital, which were supposedly spoiled.
The vice president clarifies that her spokesperson, lawyer Barry Gutierrez, never visited any hospital during the entire period of the lockdown in Metro Manila.
"If there was no malice, you should have checked first before posting. You should know that posting fake news makes you criminally liable. Let us report him plus all those who reposted. Take screen shots of everything, including those who reposted because we will go after all of them," Robredo said in a social media post.
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 revises its guidelines on the movement of persons in areas under modified general community quarantine.
Under IATF Resolution 43, persons below 21 years old, 60 years old and above, with immunodeficiency, comorbodity, other health risks and pregnant women shall remain in their houses at all times.
Mass gatherings for religious services and work conferences will now be allowed in areas under modified general community quarantine, according to IATF Resolution 43. However, the gatherings should be limited to only 50% seating capacity.
Business groups, including the Makati Business Club and Management Association of the Philippines, express disappointment at government officials "violating with impunity" the very same quarantine protocols the government has imposed.
Noting how government have affected millions, the groups say they are "disappointed — even appalled and dismayed — about news reports of public officials violating with impunity the IATF and DOH protocols intended to protect public health."
The statement was signed by MBC, MAP, the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Canadian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, Financial Executives of the Philippines, Institute of Corporate Directors, Institute for Solidarity in Asia, and the Judicial Reform Initiative.
- Latest
- Trending