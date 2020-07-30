PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo taken May 25 shows elderly inmates of the New Bilibid Prison who will undergo rapid test for COVID-19.
Bureau of Corrections/Facebook page released
House probe urged into COVID-19 Bilibid deaths
(Philstar.com) - July 30, 2020 - 4:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc of the House of Representatives on Thursday called for a legislative inquiry into the COVID-19 fatalities among New Bilibid Prison inmates.

Six members of the Makabayan bloc, led by Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list), filed Resolution No. 1075, urging the House’s Committee on Justice to look into the deaths of Bilibid inmates, including high-profile convicts, due to COVID-19.

Penal and detention facilities across the country are known to be overcrowded, where physical distancing and proper hygiene—practices meant to deter spread of the novel coronavirus—are practically impossible for inmates.

The lawmakers noted that local and international groups have long raised the alarm on prison situation in the Philippines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been calls for mass release as early as March, when coronavirus death toll in the country was still below hundreds.

The Supreme Court and Department of Justice issued several circulars, respectively, to decongest detention facilities.

“Despite supposed mass releases to ease prison congestion, jail facilities remain a vector for infections,” the lawmakers said.

The Makabayan bloc’s call came a week after the Senate made a similar move, after doubts swirled around the death of Jaybee Sebastian, drug lord and high-profile inmate detained at Building 14.

The Department of Justice ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a probe into the death of the nine high-profile inmates. The bureau is expected to file a progress report later this week.

“The curious case of these inmates warrant the close and thorough investigation of government bodies, including the [House] as it traverses the many issues of our jail facilities including dire health and sanitary conditions, high rate of prisoner deaths, organized crime, drug trade, freedom-for-sale, pseudocide or fake deaths, among other issues,” they added.

Latest data from the corrections bureau showed that 476 inmates from all penitentiaries and penal farms died from January to July 19. Of these, 21 deaths are due to COVID-19, and nine of them are high-profile convicts.  — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5/Ria Fernandez

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MAKABAYAN BLOC NEW BILIBID PRISON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Locsin's 'irresponsible' tweet provokes Malaysia to summon Philippine ambassador
19 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro "Teddy Boy" Locsin Jr. committed another diplomatic faux pas on Twitter, inciting a foreign...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace declares Eid al-Adha on July 31 a holiday
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Eid al-Adha, also called the "Festival of Sacrifice", is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each ye...
Headlines
fbfb
Australia backs US, affirms Philippines' South China Sea arbitral win
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"In line with the 2016 decision of the Arbitral Tribunal, they affirmed that Beijing's maritime claims are not valid under...
Headlines
fbfb
US senators ask Pompeo: What is Washington’s response to ‘gross’ human rights abuses in Philippines?
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Democratic senators also sought to know how the government of...
Headlines
fbfb
‘We are not inutile as a country’ — senators
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Philippines is not “inutile” in asserting its sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea even if President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
24 minutes ago
Transfer of cadets to city jail over Dormitorio fatal hazing case ordered
24 minutes ago
A Baguio court ordered the transfer of three Philippine Military Academy cadets who are facing criminal charges over the fatal...
Headlines
fbfb
40 minutes ago
'Unfortunate' incidents like Sinas' mañanita shouldn't be highlighted — Galvez
By Alexis Romero | 40 minutes ago
"Unfortunate" incidents like the controversial birthday party of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj....
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DFA reopens Roxas Boulevard office after safety check
1 hour ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday reopened its main office along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City after conducting...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
'Duterte's SONA had no plans for the urban poor'
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
“Urban poor communities are in the epicenter of the crisis. The government must have clear policies, programs and projects...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
AlterMidya members file rights violation complaints vs state forces at CHR
5 hours ago
Media outfits under AlterMidya trooped to the Commission on Human Rights on Thursday to file complaints alleging rights violation...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with