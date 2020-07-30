House probe urged into COVID-19 Bilibid deaths

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc of the House of Representatives on Thursday called for a legislative inquiry into the COVID-19 fatalities among New Bilibid Prison inmates.

Six members of the Makabayan bloc, led by Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list), filed Resolution No. 1075, urging the House’s Committee on Justice to look into the deaths of Bilibid inmates, including high-profile convicts, due to COVID-19.

Penal and detention facilities across the country are known to be overcrowded, where physical distancing and proper hygiene—practices meant to deter spread of the novel coronavirus—are practically impossible for inmates.

The lawmakers noted that local and international groups have long raised the alarm on prison situation in the Philippines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been calls for mass release as early as March, when coronavirus death toll in the country was still below hundreds.

The Supreme Court and Department of Justice issued several circulars, respectively, to decongest detention facilities.

“Despite supposed mass releases to ease prison congestion, jail facilities remain a vector for infections,” the lawmakers said.

The Makabayan bloc’s call came a week after the Senate made a similar move, after doubts swirled around the death of Jaybee Sebastian, drug lord and high-profile inmate detained at Building 14.

The Department of Justice ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a probe into the death of the nine high-profile inmates. The bureau is expected to file a progress report later this week.

“The curious case of these inmates warrant the close and thorough investigation of government bodies, including the [House] as it traverses the many issues of our jail facilities including dire health and sanitary conditions, high rate of prisoner deaths, organized crime, drug trade, freedom-for-sale, pseudocide or fake deaths, among other issues,” they added.

Latest data from the corrections bureau showed that 476 inmates from all penitentiaries and penal farms died from January to July 19. Of these, 21 deaths are due to COVID-19, and nine of them are high-profile convicts. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5/Ria Fernandez