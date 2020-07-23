PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Police seen at lockdown Galicia Street in Bangkulasi Navotas last July 14, 2020. The street was lockdown since July 10 until 23 due to 32 covid cases. Their lockdown will be extended as whole Navotas will undergo 14 day lockdown starting July 16-29.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Task force to deploy cops to barangays to 'supervise' quarantine enforcement
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2020 - 3:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Each barangay will have a designated police officer to supervise the enforcement of quarantine rules upon the orders of the government's quarantine enforcement task force.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, the Joint Task Force COVID Shield said that this would assist in the enforcement of President Rodrigo Duterte’s order for mandatory wearing of face masks and the observance of physical distancing because it would "compel" citizens to comply.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, commander of the task force, said the police supervisor assigned to each barangay will act as the "team leader of the barangay security officers" and tanods in the enforcement of the minimum health safety protocols at the community level.

“The presence of policemen is not only a proven crime deterrent but also compels civilians to behave. In this time of pandemic when compliance to the minimum health safety protocols is a must to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we need to make the presence of the police in the barangay to ensure that the order of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is enforced properly and strictly,” said Eleazar.

In case there are not enough police officers to deploy, Eleazar said, barangays could be grouped into clusters or the national police could receive additional augmentation from the military.

Duterte earlier ordered for a stricter enforcement of government measures to contain the spread of the new pathogen due to the sharp rise in the number of infections logged per day since general community quarantine was implemented.

FACT CHECK: Duterte says he 'hates' ordering police to arrest violators | RELATED: No indiscriminate arrests of quarantine violators, Quezon City government says

At the chief executive's late presser on Tuesday morning, he also ordered law enforcement personnel to "have no qualms" arresting quarantine violators, despite earlier saying he "hates" giving out such orders and the already congested state of the country's jails. 

Based on the complaints and reports being received by the JTF COVID Shield, "local residents have started being complacent on the health safety protocols since the quarantine restrictions were eased in almost all part of the country."

"Residents at the barangay level have been reportedly shunning the use of face mask and have started converging again for a drinking session and even for gossiping," the task force added in its statement. 

Deflecting the blame of lapses in decision making to the public's supposed lack of discipline in following quarantine rules has long been a pattern of behavior among government officials despite data and surveys showing otherwise. 

While data from the task force indeed shows a significant drop in quarantine violations after special forces are deployed and police visibility was intensified, cases of police personnel violating protocols piled up quickly over Metro Manila's own enhanced community quarantine.

RELATED: 'By the book': A look at quarantine incidents and police operational procedures | Students allege harassment, procedural violations in Iligan City protest arrests

Eleazar said the designation would "assure regular [police] presence in the barangays, which would eventually compel local residents to behave."

He said he is now coordinating with the interior department, under which the national police is an attached agency, for the cooperation of the barangay officials in a more active participation of policemen in their respective areas to enforce the quarantine rules.

Government agencies are already looking at tapping barangay watchmen and the city and municipality’s Public Order and Safety personnel in enforcing the quarantine rules, which Eleazar said is part of its the ‘whole-of-government’ approach against the new pathogen.

“Enforcement of minimum health safety protocols at the community level is essential in our fight against the COVID-19. As health experts said, we should always assume that the people we are talking to and cross paths with are virus carriers so wearing of face masks and physical distancing is really an integral part in our goal of defeating the coronavirus,” said  Eleazar.

“This fight must be brought to the community level and the best way to do it is to make the presence of the police felt in every barangay, especially in areas where coronavirus infection is high,” he added.

In earlier interviews with Philstar.com, rights monitors Human Rights Watch and Karapatan said that the trends towards intensified enforcement on the barangay level leave the door open for more instances of police abuse in the wake of existing cases over the quarantine and the implementation of the Anti-Terror Bill. 

RELATED: Gov't said Filipinos are 'pasaway' and violate quarantine, but data show otherwise | Government banks on 'discipline' as likely shift to GCQ nears | 'War' narrative in COVID-19 crisis fails to empower Filipinos, groups say

Lawmakers and groups across a multitude of sectors both local and international have already pointed out time and again that the Philippine government's militaristic response did little to empower citizens and actually dent the coronavirus pandemic. 

JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-SC justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio-Morales, UP law profs challenge anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
(Updated 12:47 p.m.) Retired Supreme Court justices, Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio-Morales—also former chief graft-buster—led...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin: ABS-CBN takeover trespassing, theft
By Pia Lee Brago | 17 hours ago
Trespassers at the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City could be “shot” under the law as the act of taking over the...
Headlines
fbfb
Librarians correct unlicensed head of National Library on claim library science not taught in provinces
By Rosette Adel | 19 hours ago
An official of Professional Regulatory Board for Librarians pointed out Wednesday that there are more than 70 library schools...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't takeover? Sotto says ABS-CBN compound is constitutionally protected
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
Senate President Tito Sotto on Thursday condemned plans floated by some members of the House of Representatives to seize ABS-CBN's...
Headlines
fbfb
Study: Speaking, breathing might spread COVID-19
17 hours ago
Scientists have known for several months the new coronavirus can become suspended in microdroplets expelled by patients when...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 minutes ago
At least two more PCOO employees test positive for COVID-19
By Alexis Romero | 3 minutes ago
"It's good that the OPS office will open again on Monday. The problem is whether we would still have a cameraman," Roque...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
COVID-19 task force suspends non-essential outbound travel anew
3 hours ago
Roque clarified that those with flights booked as of July 20 will still be allowed to leave subject to the government's conditions....
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Opposition lawmakers, rights lawyers, journalists file 12th petition vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Opposition lawmakers, Framers of the Constitution, human rights lawyers and journalists on Thursday joined the growing number...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Philippines eyes use of COVID-19 antigen tests to boost testing capacity
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the government’s inter-agency task force on coronavirus response recently discussed...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
Most Filipinos still worried about getting COVID-19 as pandemic persists — SWS
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The latest SWS poll, conducted shortly after restrictions were further relaxed in most part of the Philippines on July 1,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with