Lawmaker seeks suspension of emission tests
Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - July 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines – Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez has sought the suspension of the smoke emission testing for motor vehicle registration required by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Rodriguez filed a resolution earlier this week urging the LTO and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to suspend such requirement until December this year while the nation faces the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodriguez explained that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has affected and disrupted the lives of all Filipinos, including more than 11 million motor vehicle owners.

“As a result of lockdowns and quarantines in many parts of the country, most transactions with the government were halted, such as the registration of vehicles,” read House Resolution No. 1007 that Rodriguez filed.

He stressed that with the easing of quarantine and travel restrictions, many vehicle owners are now having their vehicles registered, resulting in very long lines at smoke emission testing centers and causing the unusual delays in the process of registration.

Rodriguez said that in Cagayan de Oro City, registration applicants have to line up very early in the morning to get a number, which takes four to five hours, then they wait until their numbers are called to be given an appointment for their emission test, which is at least two weeks away.

“It’s a lot of inconvenience on the part of motor vehicle owners, to say the least. These taxpayers deserve better service,” lamented Rodrigez, chairman of House constitutional amendments committee.

Rodriguez said the long queues and delays result in violations of social distancing protocols among registrants and LTO personnel, which could eventually lead to a possible increase in COVID-19 cases.

